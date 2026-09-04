What to expect from the Japanese Film Festival that kicks off in Kolkata today?

The opening screening, The Zen Diary, by Yuji Nakae is a literary adaptation made in 2022. It follows the life of Tsutomu, who live with his pet dog in the mountains. His otherwise disciplined routine is broken by visits from Machiko, his editor, a break that he clearly looks forward to. And yet amidst all this he dearly holds on to the ashes of his wife who passed away more than a decade ago. The 112 minute movie will be screened on Sept 4 at 1 pm and Sept 5 at 5:35 pm.

Animation lovers should not miss out on another literary adaptation, The House of the Lost on the Cape by Shin’ya Kawatsura on Sept 4 at 3.15 pm and Sept 6 at 1 pm. 17-year-old Yui and 8-year old Hiyori, find refuge with Kiwa in a strange house. Soon enough, magical beings start appearing to them and it paves the way for a grander adventure.

We Make Antiques! Kyoto Rendezvous by Masaharu Take is sure to appeal to the mystery loving audience. An antique dealer and a potter find themselves entangled with a fraud client. Now the duo has to embark on a perilous journey of their own to expose the criminals and reclaim their clean reputation. The 106 minutes movie will be screened on Sept 4 at 5.30 pm and Sept 6 at 3 pm.