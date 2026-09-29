Mumbai

Vimonisha x Diosa Paris bring haute jewellery to Mumbai

A curated exhibition of Parisian-inspired fine jewellery and understated luxury at Diosa Paris’ Kala Ghoda boutique this October
Vimonisha x Diosa Paris bring haute jewellery to Mumbai
Watch out for the showcase
Updated on
2 min read

For more than three decades, Vimonisha Exhibitions & Events has maintained a quiet dedication to curating thoughtful fashion and jewellery showcases, connecting discerning collectors with exceptional design. This October, Vimonisha turns its focus to Mumbai, presenting a showcase in collaboration with the fine jewellery maison Diosa Paris.

Parisian high jewellery comes to Mumbai this October

Founded in 2010 by Darshan Dave following nearly two decades in the fine jewellery landscape, Diosa Paris reflects a deliberate balance between Parisian aesthetics and traditional bench skill. Rather than following transient trends, the maison concentrates on structural grace and detail. Each piece originates as a specific artistic concept before being hand-assembled by master artisans, preserving generational techniques alongside modern design sensibilities.

Vimonisha x Diosa Paris bring haute jewellery to Mumbai
Your gateway to luxe jewellery

Over the years, this commitment to understated luxury has earned the brand an international footprint. From its main gallery in Mumbai’s historic Kala Ghoda district, Diosa Paris has expanded its reach to design capitals like Paris, Monaco, St Tropez, Milan, and Zurich.

A notable chapter in the maison’s evolution arrived in 2024 through a partnership with French couturier Stéphane Rolland. Translating haute couture forms into high jewellery, the collaborative collection has gone on to feature across six consecutive seasons at Paris Fashion Week, highlighting the seamless overlap between architectural garment design and precious metals.

Vimonisha x Diosa Paris bring haute jewellery to Mumbai
From the collection

The upcoming exhibition serves as an exploration of this shared history, offering a closer look at the techniques and inspirations shaping contemporary Parisian fine jewellery.

Event: Vimonisha x Diosa Paris Showcase

Date: Thursday, October 8, 2026

Timing: 11 am – 8 pm

Location: Diosa Paris Boutique, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.

Vimonisha x Diosa Paris bring haute jewellery to Mumbai
Want to buy some delicate diamond jewellery for everyday wear? Try this label's new drop
Vimonisha Designer Exhibition

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com