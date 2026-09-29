Vimonisha x Diosa Paris bring haute jewellery to Mumbai

For more than three decades, Vimonisha Exhibitions & Events has maintained a quiet dedication to curating thoughtful fashion and jewellery showcases, connecting discerning collectors with exceptional design. This October, Vimonisha turns its focus to Mumbai, presenting a showcase in collaboration with the fine jewellery maison Diosa Paris.

Parisian high jewellery comes to Mumbai this October

Founded in 2010 by Darshan Dave following nearly two decades in the fine jewellery landscape, Diosa Paris reflects a deliberate balance between Parisian aesthetics and traditional bench skill. Rather than following transient trends, the maison concentrates on structural grace and detail. Each piece originates as a specific artistic concept before being hand-assembled by master artisans, preserving generational techniques alongside modern design sensibilities.