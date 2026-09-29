Vimonisha x Diosa Paris bring haute jewellery to Mumbai

For more than three decades, Vimonisha Exhibitions & Events has maintained a quiet dedication to curating thoughtful fashion and jewellery showcases, connecting discerning collectors with exceptional design. This October, Vimonisha turns its focus to Mumbai, presenting a showcase in collaboration with the fine jewellery maison Diosa Paris.
Founded in 2010 by Darshan Dave following nearly two decades in the fine jewellery landscape, Diosa Paris reflects a deliberate balance between Parisian aesthetics and traditional bench skill. Rather than following transient trends, the maison concentrates on structural grace and detail. Each piece originates as a specific artistic concept before being hand-assembled by master artisans, preserving generational techniques alongside modern design sensibilities.
Over the years, this commitment to understated luxury has earned the brand an international footprint. From its main gallery in Mumbai’s historic Kala Ghoda district, Diosa Paris has expanded its reach to design capitals like Paris, Monaco, St Tropez, Milan, and Zurich.
A notable chapter in the maison’s evolution arrived in 2024 through a partnership with French couturier Stéphane Rolland. Translating haute couture forms into high jewellery, the collaborative collection has gone on to feature across six consecutive seasons at Paris Fashion Week, highlighting the seamless overlap between architectural garment design and precious metals.
The upcoming exhibition serves as an exploration of this shared history, offering a closer look at the techniques and inspirations shaping contemporary Parisian fine jewellery.
Event: Vimonisha x Diosa Paris Showcase
Date: Thursday, October 8, 2026
Timing: 11 am – 8 pm
Location: Diosa Paris Boutique, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai
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