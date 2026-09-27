Want to buy some delicate diamond jewellery for everyday wear? Try this label's new drop

What makes the pieces feel luxurious while remaining understated is their detailing and finish. “When the design is clean and the proportions are right, you don’t need too much embellishment to make a piece feel special. We have kept the silhouettes refined and the detailing subtle, so that the jewellery has a sense of luxury but still feels very wearable,” says Prerna, who believes there are a few essential pieces from this edit that a stylish woman should own.

“A pair of everyday earrings, a delicate necklace and a bracelet is pieces you can wear almost anywhere and with almost anything. They are also great to mix and match depending on your mood or the occasion,” she says.