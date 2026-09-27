Want to buy some delicate diamond jewellery for everyday wear? Try this label's new drop

Monsoon dressing calls for lighter layers and effortless silhouettes. Khurana Jewellery House’s latest edit takes that cue, pairing delicate diamonds with refined proportions across earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets. The 75-year-old luxury jewellery brand, founded in 1950 in Amritsar, is known for bespoke bridal collections, intricate gemstone settings and high-end craftsmanship.
How to Style Minimal Jewellery During the Monsoon
Prerna Khurana, who heads Khurana Jewellery House, says that with the monsoon, she naturally finds herself drawn towards lighter, more effortless dressing, and that was the thought behind this edit. “We wanted to create jewellery that feels easy to wear every day—delicate, elegant and versatile, without being too heavy. The collection is really about understated pieces that add a little polish to your everyday look,” she says, adding, “The pieces are designed to work beautifully with the kind of easy dressing we tend to opt for during the monsoons. Whether it is a simple shirt, a dress or an Indian outfit, the jewellery adds a subtle touch without making the look feel too dressed up. I think that is what makes minimal jewellery so easy to wear.”
What makes the pieces feel luxurious while remaining understated is their detailing and finish. “When the design is clean and the proportions are right, you don’t need too much embellishment to make a piece feel special. We have kept the silhouettes refined and the detailing subtle, so that the jewellery has a sense of luxury but still feels very wearable,” says Prerna, who believes there are a few essential pieces from this edit that a stylish woman should own.
“A pair of everyday earrings, a delicate necklace and a bracelet is pieces you can wear almost anywhere and with almost anything. They are also great to mix and match depending on your mood or the occasion,” she says.
Prerna notes that today, consumers look for jewellery that works across multiple occasions, and that was an important consideration while putting the edit together. “The pieces are meant to be worn beyond just one occasion. You can wear them with your workwear during the day and style the same pieces with an evening outfit later. For me, good jewellery is jewellery that becomes a part of your wardrobe rather than something you bring out only occasionally,” shares Prerna, who also sees younger buyers interpreting fine jewellery differently from previous generations.
“Younger consumers are much more open to wearing fine jewellery as part of their everyday style. They are not necessarily waiting for a wedding or a special occasion to invest in jewellery.”
Her styling advice to someone who wants to wear jewellery in a subtle, everyday way without looking overdressed is to keep it simple and start with one or two pieces that they genuinely love. “A pair of delicate earrings or a fine chain can instantly elevate a basic outfit. If you want to layer, keep the pieces in the same mood rather than adding too many elements. The jewellery should feel like an extension of your personal style, not something that takes over the look,” she adds.
Rs 1,17,000 onwards. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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