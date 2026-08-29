Solai’s new Bijou Grid, Pod, Split Bezel and Cherry Blossom lines champion everyday, stackable luxury

Nishka Ranka, founder of Solai, says her inspiration is the modern woman who seeks versatile jewellery for different occasions. “The Bijou Grid collection draws inspiration from clean structural lines and everyday elegance and is handcrafted in 14kt yellow gold, while Split Bezel, inspired by negative space and clean architectural cuts, plays with light, structure and dimension. The signature split-bezel design creates a bold, contemporary frame around glistening diamond clusters,” she explains.

Pod, as the name suggests, is inspired by nature’s protective seed pods, representing birth, growth and the quiet promise of new beginnings. “Crafted in 14kt yellow gold, each sculptural silhouette curves smoothly to cradle a brilliant pavé of diamonds. This collection marries minimalist geometry with fluid, natural grace, offering versatile, contemporary luxury designed for effortless elegance every day.”