Solai’s new Bijou Grid, Pod, Split Bezel and Cherry Blossom lines champion everyday, stackable luxury

Solai, the lightweight, everyday fine-jewellery brand, has introduced four new collections—Bijou Grid, Pod, Split Bezel and Cherry Blossom—while expanding its physical presence across Maharashtra and strengthening its digital reach.
The four collections bring distinct design perspectives while staying true to Solai’s focus on contemporary, versatile fine jewellery.
Designed to move easily from everyday dressing to occasion wear, the collections encourage jewellery to be worn, layered and stacked rather than reserved only for special moments. Solai continues to work with 9kt, 14kt, and 18kt gold, natural diamonds and coloured gemstones where relevant, with a focus on creating pieces that can become part of a customer’s everyday wardrobe.
Nishka Ranka, founder of Solai, says her inspiration is the modern woman who seeks versatile jewellery for different occasions. “The Bijou Grid collection draws inspiration from clean structural lines and everyday elegance and is handcrafted in 14kt yellow gold, while Split Bezel, inspired by negative space and clean architectural cuts, plays with light, structure and dimension. The signature split-bezel design creates a bold, contemporary frame around glistening diamond clusters,” she explains.
Pod, as the name suggests, is inspired by nature’s protective seed pods, representing birth, growth and the quiet promise of new beginnings. “Crafted in 14kt yellow gold, each sculptural silhouette curves smoothly to cradle a brilliant pavé of diamonds. This collection marries minimalist geometry with fluid, natural grace, offering versatile, contemporary luxury designed for effortless elegance every day.”
Cherry Blossom is inspired by the fleeting beauty of spring and the delicate grace of blooming flowers.“These are very much AM-to-PM pieces. The minimal proportions also make the collections easy to pair with jewellery customers already own, allowing them to create combinations that feel personal. The idea is to make fine jewellery part of the everyday wardrobe, not something reserved only for special occasions,” says Nishka.
While natural diamonds remain at the core of the collections, they also feature coloured gemstones. “The mix is approximately 80 per cent natural diamonds and 20 per cent coloured stones. The coloured stones are used more as thoughtful accents. Some collections are composed entirely of natural diamonds,” she shares.
On working across 9kt, 14kt, and 18kt gold, she says, “There is a growing need for pieces that are beautifully designed, wearable and more accessible across different budgets. Offering multiple gold karats gives customers greater flexibility in choosing what works for their lifestyle and price point, while also giving them the freedom to own, stack and layer multiple pieces rather than limiting themselves to a single purchase,” she adds.
Rs 20,000 onwards. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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