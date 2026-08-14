ABFC Festive Edit 2026 brings fashion, jewellery and festive shopping to Chennai

For founder and curator Arti Bagdy, the event has always been about thoughtful curation rather than scale. “For me, ABFC has never been about bringing the largest number of brands under one roof. It is about bringing the right ones,” she says. “I want our shoppers to meet designers they already love, discover names they haven’t seen before, and find collections that feel fresh for the season ahead.”

This year’s edition features designers and brands from Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and other cities, continuing ABFC’s two-decade tradition of introducing Chennai audiences to both established labels and new discoveries.