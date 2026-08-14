ABFC Festive Edit 2026 brings fashion, jewellery and festive shopping to Chennai

Chennai’s festive calendar begins a little earlier this year as Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione (ABFC) returns with its much-awaited Festive Edit 2026 to be held in the city. Known for its carefully curated showcases, ABFC brings together fashion, jewellery, accessories, gifting and home décor under one roof, offering shoppers a fresh start to the season.
For founder and curator Arti Bagdy, the event has always been about thoughtful curation rather than scale. “For me, ABFC has never been about bringing the largest number of brands under one roof. It is about bringing the right ones,” she says. “I want our shoppers to meet designers they already love, discover names they haven’t seen before, and find collections that feel fresh for the season ahead.”
This year’s edition features designers and brands from Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and other cities, continuing ABFC’s two-decade tradition of introducing Chennai audiences to both established labels and new discoveries.
The handcrafted section features Kinshuk with exquisite chikankari pieces, Navratri-ready ensembles by Neervab and Ajrakh outfits by Kiaayo. Making their debut with their latest collections are RKay, Kaolin, Kreative Knots, Shrut & Prit, Neyyha Banka, Sriha and Sadah. Jewellery takes centre stage with collections from Jewels by Queenie, Raajsa Jewels by Karan Tibrewala, PC Totuka & Sons and Pradeep Poddar Jewellers, showcasing diamonds, precious stones and fine jewellery. The destination jewellery edit adds another layer of sparkle with Amazing Jewel, Jewellery by Kamla Poddar, Sitaara World and Veyaa, offering statement silver jewellery, contemporary designs and lab-grown diamonds.
Fashion this season moves effortlessly between festive dressing and modern everyday glamour. Highlights include Albeli, Chitty Chui, House of Ritika Garima, Raisa by Srishti, Rutuja Thomas, The Temple House by Rhea Pillai, Turquoise by Shelly & Shreya and Unallume by Nisha. The edit also features Ragini Singhania, Suramya and Madalsa Goel, whose handcrafted saris and traditional weaves bring a strong craft narrative to the showcase.
“After more than two decades of curating ABFC, that thrill of discovery is still what excites me most,” says Arti, a sentiment that is reflected in the diverse line-up. The edit brings together different expressions of Indian fashion for a younger, modern wardrobe.
The festive experience extends beyond fashion. Esbee by Suryanshi offers fashion jewellery, Meethi Kesar presents home décor and gifting ideas, and The Tulips by Varsha Bajaj returns with luxury home furnishings, making the showcase a complete seasonal shopping destination.
Whether shoppers are searching for a festive outfit, a statement jewel, a handcrafted sari or an elegant gift, ABFC’s Festive Edit 2026 promises a thoughtfully curated celebration of style, craftsmanship and discovery, setting the tone for Chennai’s festive season well before the first celebration begins.
On August 17 and 18. 11.30 am to 7.30 pm. At the Grand Ballroom, Hyatt Regency Chennai.
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