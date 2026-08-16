Polyester fatigue is real: Shoppers are now questioning what they wear

Its ubiquity, however, is creating fashion fatigue. Finding polyester in a garment carrying a premium price tag can leave shoppers questioning what they are paying for, particularly when synthetic fabric arrives wrapped in the language of luxury and craftsmanship. If the material is relatively inexpensive to produce, how much of its price is reflected in the garment itself?

India's heat and humidity make polyester's properties particularly relevant. The fibre absorbs little moisture, and garments with low air permeability can create a warmer, more humid microclimate next to the skin. Research comparing polyester and cotton clothing has found differences in clothing temperature, humidity and perceived wetness, although fabric construction and air permeability significantly affect the result.