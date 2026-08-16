Polyester fatigue is real: Shoppers are now questioning what they wear

Polyester dominates modern fashion for good commercial reasons. It is versatile, durable, easy to manufacture at scale and relatively inexpensive. Made from PET, a plastic polymer derived from petrochemical feedstocks, the fibre has become one of the defining materials of contemporary clothing. Synthetic fibres, including polyester, acrylic and nylon, make up around 60 per cent of clothing material globally, according to the UN Environment Programme.
Its ubiquity, however, is creating fashion fatigue. Finding polyester in a garment carrying a premium price tag can leave shoppers questioning what they are paying for, particularly when synthetic fabric arrives wrapped in the language of luxury and craftsmanship. If the material is relatively inexpensive to produce, how much of its price is reflected in the garment itself?
India's heat and humidity make polyester's properties particularly relevant. The fibre absorbs little moisture, and garments with low air permeability can create a warmer, more humid microclimate next to the skin. Research comparing polyester and cotton clothing has found differences in clothing temperature, humidity and perceived wetness, although fabric construction and air permeability significantly affect the result.
Environmental concerns add another complication. Polyester is plastic-based, and synthetic textiles shed microfibres during washing and wear. UNEP estimates that clothing and other textiles account for around nine per cent of annual microplastic losses into the ocean. Natural fibres and handlooms offer alternatives, while making the skill, time and labour behind a textile more visible. Yet natural fibres carry environmental costs of their own, and greater interest in handloom does not automatically mean better livelihoods for weavers.
Polyester remains deeply entrenched in India. The Ministry of Textiles' 2024 household survey found that man-made fibre and blended products accounted for 52.2 per cent of domestic textile demand, compared with 41.2 per cent for cotton-based products. The numbers show how difficult synthetics will be to dislodge, even as consumers become more conscious of what they wear.
Yet shoppers are beginning to examine clothing differently. Fabric, comfort, construction and longevity are becoming part of how a garment's value is assessed. For shoppers tired of plastic-heavy wardrobes, cotton, linen, khadi and other natural fibres offer a more appealing alternative. Comfort, breathability and suitability for India's climate are bringing these textiles back into focus, alongside a growing interest in handloom and traditional craft. Polyester may remain fashion's workhorse, but the appetite for it is beginning to wane.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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