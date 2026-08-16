Ultimate style guide to Barbie’s most fashionable villains

Odile can be considered one of the OGs of ballet-core before ballet-core was an aesthetic on the internet, with a wardrobe featuring rich purple, black, and burgundy shades, paired with satin, tulle and corset-inspired bodices with feathers. Unlike Odette’s soft, pastel appearance, Odile’s style leans more dramatic yet mysterious. And ofcourse, in true fashionista style, she complains about having nothing to wear when new occasions arise.