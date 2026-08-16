Ultimate style guide to Barbie’s most fashionable villains

Barbie films have given us princesses, fairies and mermaids aplenty, but some of the franchise’s most memorable fashion moments belong to the villains. Whether it’s Preminger’s flamboyant royal tailoring, Mother Gothel’s gothic elegance or Wenlock’s unapologetically theatrical wizard robes, these characters understand the power of a grand entrance. Their wardrobes are designed to command attention, blending fantasy, drama and a healthy dose of extravagance.
Odile can be considered one of the OGs of ballet-core before ballet-core was an aesthetic on the internet, with a wardrobe featuring rich purple, black, and burgundy shades, paired with satin, tulle and corset-inspired bodices with feathers. Unlike Odette’s soft, pastel appearance, Odile’s style leans more dramatic yet mysterious. And ofcourse, in true fashionista style, she complains about having nothing to wear when new occasions arise.
Lydia’s fashion is a striking blend of gothic style and dark fantasy. With quilted puff sleeves, a dramatic high collar and roped materials strewn across the bodice, her maroon and black gown creates an edgy silhouette. While her Ouroboros necklace, shaped like a snake biting its tail, adds an intriguing mystical touch. Topped off with bracers and studded cuffs, her fashion game shines.
Wenlock, with his feathered shoulders, intricate patterns, and a beard that looks meticulously styled, has a wardrobe that is anything but understated. Dressed in shades of turquoise that mirror his ice castle and rich hues of brown, his look sits somewhere between battle-ready and peak wizard energy. Add his staff to the mix, and he’s the poster boy for magical power dressing.
Preminger’s sharp features, perfectly coiffed hair, and regal wardrobe announces his ambitions before he does. Draped in rich shades of purple and accented with gold detailing, his look balances royalty with scheming energy. Every element, from the polished accessories, feels chosen to command attention. With is inclination for grand entrances, and Preminger embodies villainous sophistication.
If evil had a couture week, she’d be closing the show. The rich green robe, ivory trims, and crown-inspired headpiece, every detail screams old-school villain glamour. Even standing still, she looks like she’s plotting something. Don’t miss her pet resting on her shoulder passing off as a high collar, its camp at its best. Equal parts sorceress and aristocrat, Gothel proves that a truly memorable villain never settles for subtle.