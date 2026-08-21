Revathy Jayan Babu’s Pooram brings a pastel twist to Onam fashion

“When I think about Pooram, I think about the colours, the elephants, the muthukuda and all these small details,” says Revathy, adding, “I wanted to bring those elements into the collection through illustrations and prints,” she says. The idea also carries a personal connection, one that traces back to the Pooram celebrations she grew up attending at her family temple.

The contemporary feel comes through just as strongly in the silhouettes, particularly the corset blouses and relaxed festive separates, which Revathy says allowed her to explore how traditional references can be styled today. “I wanted the collection to have a very modern feel while still keeping the Kerala elements intact,” she explains.