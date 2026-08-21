Revathy Jayan Babu’s Pooram brings a pastel twist to Onam fashion

Onam dressing has long been associated with ivory and gold kasavu, traditional borders, muted florals and classic silhouettes, keeping the festivities rooted firmly in Kerala. RJB’s latest collection takes that foundation and turns up the colour. Titled Pooram, the 2026 Onam collection by Kochi-based designer Revathy Jayan Babu draws from Kerala’s temple festivals, bringing elephants, muthukuda, temples and Malayalam lettering into playful prints, pastel washes and contemporary silhouettes. We chat with Revathy about the inspiration behind the collection.
A Pearl Academy alumna from the Bengaluru campus, Revathy has built RJB around Kerala’s cultural identity, weaving elements of the region’s festivals and traditions, from temple processions to ceremonial motifs, muthukuda and a sensibility that carries through unmistakably in Pooram. Soft pinks, blue, yellow and green replace the expected cream-and-gold palette, with hand-drawn illustrations layered over splashes of colour, while checks appear alongside kasavu-inspired details, and the womenswear moves between saris, draped skirts, waistcoats and corset blouses, the latter lending a contemporary edge to the festive wardrobe. The menswear, meanwhile, takes a bolder turn, with maroon and black shirts carrying illustrations of elephants, temple scenes and ceremonial umbrellas.
“When I think about Pooram, I think about the colours, the elephants, the muthukuda and all these small details,” says Revathy, adding, “I wanted to bring those elements into the collection through illustrations and prints,” she says. The idea also carries a personal connection, one that traces back to the Pooram celebrations she grew up attending at her family temple.
The contemporary feel comes through just as strongly in the silhouettes, particularly the corset blouses and relaxed festive separates, which Revathy says allowed her to explore how traditional references can be styled today. “I wanted the collection to have a very modern feel while still keeping the Kerala elements intact,” she explains.
The prints travel into the accessories too, with matching clutches carrying the collection’s illustrations and coins used as tassels, a detail Revathy describes simply as “something traditional but useful.” For her, the accessories were never meant to feel like an afterthought. “I like when everything comes together,” she concludes.
INR 6,000 onwards. Available online.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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