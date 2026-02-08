Inspired by the Bay of Bengal, this new resortwear edit features regional art forms

Following the success of its debut collection — presented through three edits, Jaminique, Ghora Ginni and Lady of the Forest — Tagore by Nandini now unveils its new A/W resort collection, From the Bay of Bengal. With this release, the clothing label founded by mother–son duo Nandini Pal and Ankit Ram Pal pays an even more evocative tribute to its home state.

“As you know, we are all about Bengal and try to present the best of it in the most contemporary way. Revisiting the past, we wanted to bring back arts that turned traditional fabrics and crafts into commodities during the colonial era. Hence, after much experimentation, we have crafted a capsule collection of 13 pieces dyed in indigo blue, salt white and other hues spotted across the world’s largest bay,” Ankit elucidates.