New heritage Bengali label, Tagore by Nandini, debuts with three contemporary summer edits

When we first laid eyes on the white satin Jaminique Sundown Dress — a soft, lightweight piece with spaghetti straps — it was the intricate folk art embroidery that stopped us in our tracks. Depicting flora, fauna and mythical creatures in vivid detail, the craftsmanship sparked our curiosity. And so, we reached out to the co-founder (Ankit Ram Pal) of the label to learn more about not just this standout piece but also the story behind the brand and its collection.
Mother-son duo
Turns out, Tagore by Nandini is a new women’s wear brand founded by the mother-son duo — Nandini Pal and Ankit. What started as a small venture of curating and reselling beautiful scarves, dupattas and saris has gradually evolved into a brand that reimagines heritage through a contemporary lens. It takes cues from the artistic soul of Bengal, especially Shantiniketan.
“My mother’s vision is what truly shaped the brand. She is an embroiderer herself and we come from Birbhum, West Bengal. Rabindranath Tagore not only founded Visva-Bharati University but also worked to revive traditional crafts like the 500-year-old kantha embroidery. We wanted the brand to embody this spirit of Bengal and share its art and craftrich stories with the world. Hence, we called it Tagore by Nandini,” he begins.
Musing on Jamini Roy’s paintings
They recently launched the label with their debut collection, presented in three thoughtfully crafted edits: Jaminique, Ghora Ginni and Lady of the Forest.
“In 2019–20, when the brand was taking shape, my mom was deeply inspired by Jamini Roy’s paintings. She incorporated his motifs into dupattas and we knew our first collection would be based on his work. Jamini Roy’s art can be seen across the streets of Kolkata and we wanted to reinterpret that in a modern way through our distinct series,” he reveals.
SS '25 resort wear
Two edits, Jaminique and Ghora Ginni, both draw inspiration from Jamini Roy’s iconic horseback paintings from the 1940s — artworks rooted in Kalighat folk and tribal art traditions. Jaminique feels like a quiet homage, made for the discer ning wearer who revels in nuance, history and the idea of art as a second skin.
“For our SS25 resort wear launch, we wanted to capture the holiday spirit with a white and blue palette. Our bestseller, the Sundowner Jamini dress, celebrates India’s artistic heritage by blending madhubani and patachitra motifs, hand-embroidered by skilled artisans from Shantiniketan over three months. It took about six months to create just 10 limited pieces using handloom fabric,” the cofounder notes. We particularly loved the iteration of the cat with a lobster in the mouth and the blue elephant paintings embroidered on the dress — two of the artist’s most famous works.
Bonbibi of The Sundarbans
In contrast, Ghora Ginni draws from Jamini Roy’s lifelong exploration of horses in his artwork, featuring bold reds, blues and blacks set against white off-shoulder silhouettes with dramatic cuts. Think tie-back dress, co-ord sets featuring halter neck tops and maxis sporting side slits. The third edit, Lady of the Forest, shifts gears entirely, both in tone and terrain. Inspired by the mystique of the Sundarbans, this collection captures the essence of Bengal’s mangrove forests and its guardian deity, Bonbibi.
“The Sundarbans, one of Bengal’s most overlooked regions, inspired this edit — we felt it’s an underrated part of India’s cultural and natural landscape. The silhouettes are distinctly western, boasting rompers, jumpsuits, tank tops and mini to maxi dresses, but the prints are rooted in Bengal’s storytelling traditions. The collection features 19 pieces across five unique patterns,” he shares.
Hand embroidery and Murshidabadi silk
The collection features emeralds, indigo, warm gold and bursts of coral hues. The fabric used for the maiden edit is tensilized silk — a sustainable, breathable material that adds fluidity and softness to the handcrafted ensembles. Well, what’s even more exciting is that the founders have already begun working on their upcoming Autumn/Winter collection.
“We’re exploring batik — a wax-resist dyeing technique that originated in Indonesia but has found a stronghold in Bengal, largely thanks to Rabindranath Tagore’s revival efforts. Our batik pieces will feature intricate hand embroidery on Murshidabadi silk, handloomed by local weavers. We’ve built a close network with these artisans, ensuring everything from the fabric to the natural dyes remains entirely handmade,” Ankit signs off.
