New heritage Bengali label, Tagore by Nandini, debuts with three contemporary summer edits

Mother-son duo

Turns out, Tagore by Nandini is a new women’s wear brand founded by the mother-son duo — Nandini Pal and Ankit. What started as a small venture of curating and reselling beautiful scarves, dupattas and saris has gradually evolved into a brand that reimagines heritage through a contemporary lens. It takes cues from the artistic soul of Bengal, especially Shantiniketan.

“My mother’s vision is what truly shaped the brand. She is an embroiderer herself and we come from Birbhum, West Bengal. Rabindranath Tagore not only founded Visva-Bharati University but also worked to revive traditional crafts like the 500-year-old kantha embroidery. We wanted the brand to embody this spirit of Bengal and share its art and craftrich stories with the world. Hence, we called it Tagore by Nandini,” he begins.