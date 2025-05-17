Homegrown streetwear label Farak rolls out a summer collection inspired by ghost stories and folk tales of India

Bringing the eerie charm of desi legends to the forefront of streetwear, Farak has just dropped its most hauntingly beautiful collection yet — the summer edit: Folklore of India. This season, the label takes a spirited turn by drawing cues from common tales of chudails at the crossroads, spirits in banyan trees and mysterious figures disappearing into the night, whispered across Indian villages.
“Growing up, we have all heard stories, tales that our grandmothers used to narrate, the ones that were very popular in the community. Especially ghost stories, from North to South, they all have their versions. We simply compiled them all together and created this collection, which everyone can relate to and be part of,” reveals founder Rishab Kumar
Farak's new edit offers ensembles for women!
For a change, the Indian streetwear label, which has been spotted on celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Armaan Malik and Diljit Dosanjh, has also introduced silhouettes designed exclusively for women. While the brand’s aesthetic has largely leaned towards gender-fluid fashion, this edit offers a more tailored, expressive edge for their female audience with dramatic pieces like Phoolon Ki Rani Handmade Jacket, boasting a high neck resembling the medici collar inspired by the Renaissance era, besides bodysuits, cholis and corsets.
“The pieces in this edit are very loud! Normally, we roll out unisex offerings like jackets, shirts, pants and hoodies, but with Folklore, we just felt that women’s wear is a better way to tell stories through the design language because we have so much room to play with the silhouettes,” he shares.
Expect block print, zari and kantha embroidery
Farak has built a solid reputation for spotlighting the hands behind the heritage, collaborating with padma shri-awarded artisans and craftspeople whose legacies stretch across centuries. From handloom weaving to intricate block printing, every craft integrated into the collections is reinterpreted for the modern Indian wardrobe.
“The craftsmanship techniques that one can spot across the collection of 32 pieces remain the same — be it block print, zari and kantha embroidery or patchwork. But what’s new is the Rajasthani Chippa community’s traditional bagru hand block printing that has been done organically using mud. Our colour palette showcases red, black, white and earthy tones, but we have also introduced teal, because it was something very interesting we hadn’t tried before,” he elucidates.
From the simple Bagru Stripe Shirt, handcrafted from cotton and woven traditionally with over 20 hours of handwork, to the Handmade Choli Jacket and Pants set in black with embroidered borders and scattered motifs — the edit has various statement sets that you could walk the Met Gala in.
Our favourite, however, is the Shehzaada look, which is Farak’s take on modern royalty in a striking solid teal hue complemented by cream and golden accented jacket with quilted sleeves paired with a sheer shirt and nicely cut pants — all featuring zari motifs, delicate embellishments and tassels!
₹3,999 onwards. Available online.