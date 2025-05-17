Homegrown streetwear label Farak rolls out a summer collection inspired by ghost stories and folk tales of India

Bringing the eerie charm of desi legends to the forefront of streetwear, Farak has just dropped its most hauntingly beautiful collection yet — the summer edit: Folklore of India. This season, the label takes a spirited turn by drawing cues from common tales of chudails at the crossroads, spirits in banyan trees and mysterious figures disappearing into the night, whispered across Indian villages.

“Growing up, we have all heard stories, tales that our grandmothers used to narrate, the ones that were very popular in the community. Especially ghost stories, from North to South, they all have their versions. We simply compiled them all together and created this collection, which everyone can relate to and be part of,” reveals founder Rishab Kumar