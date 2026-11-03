Suede in monsoon: Tips to protect your shoes and clothes from humidity damage

We are all breathing a sigh of relief that the sun is not so harsh anymore with the onset of the monsoon. But the rainy season is not easy to navigate. You will have to be especially careful about the kind of shoes you wear, as they will need some serious care in this weather.

Suede shoes and coats are best suited for winter and the cooler months. Their soft texture works well in dry air, cooler evenings and layered outfits.

Soft leathers such as split leather, suede, nubuck, mocha and Nappa leather are similar in texture and can be among the most difficult to care for. During the monsoon, suede can lose its nap and get damaged easily. If not properly cared for, it loses its sheen and feel. What you can do is get it cleaned professionally or brush it with a suede or nubuck brush or stone to remove sand, dust and other impurities. Professional cleaning is recommended because specialists use products specifically suited to the material.

How to take care of your leather shoes, clothes and bags

Moisture in the air can accumulate in leather items and increase the risk of fungal growth, which can damage the leather and cause permanent damage.

Store leather items in a breathable bag. Avoid using plastic coverings because they trap heat and moisture, creating a warm, humid environment similar to a sauna. These conditions encourage fungal growth. Not only can moisture trapped inside cause problems, but moisture on the outside can also lead to fungal growth.

Caring for suede: The basics

Suede needs a little routine care, unlike smooth leather. It can look fresh for years with a short after-wear ritual.

Brushing after every wear will stop dirt from settling into the fibres. Remember to always brush in one direction.

For marks, use a suede eraser or a clean pencil eraser.

Before the first wear, apply a protector spray. The best defence against monsoon damage is to use a water and stain-repellent spray, and let it dry fully. Reapply every few weeks if you use the item regularly.

Avoid wearing suede when it rains. If your suede gets wet, blot it gently with a dry cloth before storing it away.

Let wet suede air-dry at room temperature and stuff it with paper to help it hold its shape. The leather may crack when exposed to direct sunlight or heaters.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin