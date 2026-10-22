Caught in the rain? Keep your shoes fresh, dry and ready to go

Getting caught in a sudden downpour is one thing; spending the next day in soggy, smelly shoes is quite another. Whether your favourite trainers have taken a monsoon hit or your leather loafers have met an unfortunate puddle, drying them the wrong way can do more harm than good. The good news is that a few simple hacks can get your footwear back in shape without compromising its look or comfort.

Caught in the rain? Keep your favourite shoes fresh and damage-free

Start with a towel

First things first, remove the shoelaces and insoles, if possible. Wrap your shoes in a clean, dry towel and gently press to soak up excess water. Avoid rubbing, as this could damage delicate materials or leave marks. This quick step makes the rest of the drying process much easier.

Try the newspaper trick

This is an old-school hack that genuinely works, as newspaper can help absorb moisture from the inside. Crumple a few sheets, stuff them loosely into your shoes and replace them every couple of hours as they become damp. This works particularly well for canvas trainers and structured footwear. Just avoid overstuffing, as you want your shoes to retain their natural shape.