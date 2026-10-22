Caught in the rain? Keep your shoes fresh, dry and ready to go

Getting caught in a sudden downpour is one thing; spending the next day in soggy, smelly shoes is quite another. Whether your favourite trainers have taken a monsoon hit or your leather loafers have met an unfortunate puddle, drying them the wrong way can do more harm than good. The good news is that a few simple hacks can get your footwear back in shape without compromising its look or comfort.
Start with a towel
First things first, remove the shoelaces and insoles, if possible. Wrap your shoes in a clean, dry towel and gently press to soak up excess water. Avoid rubbing, as this could damage delicate materials or leave marks. This quick step makes the rest of the drying process much easier.
Try the newspaper trick
This is an old-school hack that genuinely works, as newspaper can help absorb moisture from the inside. Crumple a few sheets, stuff them loosely into your shoes and replace them every couple of hours as they become damp. This works particularly well for canvas trainers and structured footwear. Just avoid overstuffing, as you want your shoes to retain their natural shape.
Let a fan do the work
Need your shoes dry without the drama? Place them in front of a fan, with the openings facing the airflow. Good ventilation helps moisture evaporate without exposing the material to excessive heat. You can also use a purpose-designed electric shoe dryer, following its instructions, for a more convenient option.
Know when to avoid heat
Your hairdryer might seem like a quick fix, but high heat can crack leather, stiffen suede, loosen adhesives and warp soles. Radiators, heaters, ovens and microwaves are best avoided altogether. Direct sunlight isn't ideal either, as prolonged exposure can fade colours and damage delicate materials. Stick to a cool, shaded, well-ventilated spot instead.
Give each material the right care
Leather shoes need gentle drying and conditioning once completely dry, while suede requires careful blotting and brushing to restore its texture. Canvas trainers are generally easier to manage, but always check the manufacturer's care instructions before using a washing machine or tumble dryer.
Keep the freshness going
Once your shoes are completely dry, store them in a cool, airy place. Moisture-absorbing sachets can help keep cupboards fresh, while a suitable water-repellent spray offers extra protection against future showers. During the monsoon, carrying spare sandals or a lightweight shoe bag is also a smart move.
A little patience goes a long way. Skip the heat, let your shoes breathe and keep your favourite pairs looking fresh, whatever the weather throws at you. Depending on the material and how thoroughly soaked the shoes are, drying may take several hours or even a full day. Never wear or store them while damp. With gentle handling, good ventilation and a little patience, you can keep your shoes comfortable, fresh and ready for your next rainy-day outing.
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