Ramayana: What did Sita actually wear? Fact-checking the historical accuracy of her costume

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has set off the debate across the internet: Sai Pallavi's Sita, and in particular her blouse, looks too modern for the Treta Yuga.

Costume designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula shared that the looks are an interpretation, not an archaeological reconstruction, because no garments from the era survive. Rimple said she drew on temple sculpture, calendar art and Raja Ravi Varma's paintings, aiming for the Sita of popular devotion

While there is no Treta Yuga wardrobe to copy, but there is a real body of evidence for what women wore in the centuries when the Ramayana took shape, and the modern fitted sari blouse is not part of it. The rest of this feature follows that evidence, then checks every major on-screen Sita against it.

Which period are we dressing Sita for?

Since dressing in the Treta Yuga cannot be tested against evidence, any accuracy check has to use the era in which the Ramayana was composed as its yardstick. Scholarly estimates put the earliest stage of the text between the 7th and 4th centuries BCE, with later layers running to the 3rd century CE. Robert Goldman dates the oldest parts to roughly the early 7th century BCE and the core to no later than the 6th or 5th century BCE. The first and last books, the Bala and Uttara kandas, are widely held to be later additions.

That gives us a window of about the 6th century BCE to the 3rd century CE, which is the Mauryan, Shunga, Satavahana and early Kushan world. The evidence for it is sculpture, terracotta, coins and the textual record. However, this shows how people dressed when the Ramayana was first set to text, not when the events are set.

A woman of rank in the epic's era wore unstitched, draped cloth: a lower wrap, a shoulder or head cloth, probably a chest band, a waist sash, and a great deal of jewellery. Literary sources describe this wardrobe as the three-piece women's dress of the Vedic and post-Vedic centuries, and Mauryan and Shunga sculpture shows it.