Ramayana: What did Sita actually wear? Fact-checking the historical accuracy of her costume

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has set off the debate across the internet: Sai Pallavi's Sita, and in particular her blouse, looks too modern for the Treta Yuga.
Costume designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula shared that the looks are an interpretation, not an archaeological reconstruction, because no garments from the era survive. Rimple said she drew on temple sculpture, calendar art and Raja Ravi Varma's paintings, aiming for the Sita of popular devotion
While there is no Treta Yuga wardrobe to copy, but there is a real body of evidence for what women wore in the centuries when the Ramayana took shape, and the modern fitted sari blouse is not part of it. The rest of this feature follows that evidence, then checks every major on-screen Sita against it.
Since dressing in the Treta Yuga cannot be tested against evidence, any accuracy check has to use the era in which the Ramayana was composed as its yardstick. Scholarly estimates put the earliest stage of the text between the 7th and 4th centuries BCE, with later layers running to the 3rd century CE. Robert Goldman dates the oldest parts to roughly the early 7th century BCE and the core to no later than the 6th or 5th century BCE. The first and last books, the Bala and Uttara kandas, are widely held to be later additions.
That gives us a window of about the 6th century BCE to the 3rd century CE, which is the Mauryan, Shunga, Satavahana and early Kushan world. The evidence for it is sculpture, terracotta, coins and the textual record. However, this shows how people dressed when the Ramayana was first set to text, not when the events are set.
A woman of rank in the epic's era wore unstitched, draped cloth: a lower wrap, a shoulder or head cloth, probably a chest band, a waist sash, and a great deal of jewellery. Literary sources describe this wardrobe as the three-piece women's dress of the Vedic and post-Vedic centuries, and Mauryan and Shunga sculpture shows it.
The lower garment was the antariya, an unstitched cloth wrapped and tied at the waist, in white cotton among the wealthy. Over it went the uttariya, a cloth worn over a shoulder or the head; upper-class women wore it thin, with decorative borders. A sash called the kayabandh fastened the antariya at the waist.
The breasts were covered, if at all, by the stanapatta, a loose chest band that formed part of the women's three-piece dress. Stitched upper garments were rare and late in this window. The earliest evidence of stitched female clothing is a Mathura statue of the 3rd century BCE, and the chest band had evolved into a stitched choli by the 1st century CE.
Jewellery was abundant: necklaces, earrings, armlets and waist girdles. A 2nd-century BCE yakshi from Bharhut is among the earliest elaborate examples. Hair was worn in braids (praveni), in a fan-shaped top-knot with loose hair behind, or knotted at the back, often with flowers.
The practice also varied by region: Sangam-era Tamil literature describes a single cloth serving as both lower and upper garment, a precursor of the modern siz-yard sari.
Sita is called kausheya-vasini, one who wears silk, and the epithet pita-kauseya-vasini means yellow-silk-clad. In the Kishkindha Kanda, Sita drops her upper cloth, with ornaments wrapped in it, as she is carried over the mountain. Sugriva shows both to Rama, who recognises them. A Tamil poem from around the 2nd century CE alludes to Sita's dropped jewels being worn by monkeys.
The Sita of today was fixed largely between the 1880s and the 1950s by painters, calendar artists and early cinema. It began with Ravi Varma (1848–1906). A commission from the Gaekwad of Baroda in 1888 included Ramayana subjects, and a pan-Indian costume was needed for them, which led to his iconic use of the sari. He also reworked Kerala's mundum neriyathum into the pleated nivi drape in his paintings. Calendar art carried on this image, which shaped theatre, cinema, television.
The fitted sari blouse was popularised in the 1860s by Jnanadanandini Devi, who combined Parsi and Gujarati drapes with English tailoring. Earlier stitched bodices existed, but the modern sari blouse is a colonial-era design.
After the 1942 to 1948 Vijay Bhatt films, Shobhana Samarth and Prem Adib appeared on calendars as Sita and Rama. Dipika Chikhlia's gerua sari in the 1987 Ramayan became the signature look that later shows and films reused. Here is a breakdown of the every major on-screen Sita's attire, weighed against historical accuracy.
The silent era: In Lanka Dahan (1917), Anna Salunke, a man, played Sita in a sari, and his muscular arms showed even in the role. Durga Khote as the first woman to play Sita in Seeta (1934). Both Salunke and Khote wore saris without a blouse (Khote wore a sleeveless blouse and hid it with jewellery). However, by all evidences, the six-yard sari was not yet a common garment in North India by the time the Ramayana was written, and the two or three-part garment would have been closer to history.
Shobana Samarth in Ram Rajya (1943). Shobhana Samarth played Sita in Bharat Milap (1942) and Ram Rajya (1943). Ram Rajya had costumes by Zaver Solanki. In some scenes, Shobana is seen wearing a dupatta, under a stitched choli, and stitched blouses in others. While the dupatta might have been inspired by the uttariya, the specific style in which is it worn in the film is a distinct Mughal-era addition.Dipika Chikhlia in Ramayan
Dipika Chikhlia in Ramayan (1987–88) wore a simple saffron sari for most of the run, especially after the exile, with costumes from the Dresswala house. A plain, single-colour cloth close in tone to the text's yellow silk is the most period-friendly of the lot, though the sari drape came later.
Animated Sita (1992). In the 1992 animated film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, Sita is depicted wearing a flowing orange sari covering her whole body, paired with floral jewellery and a simple yet elegant hairstyle. The single piece of sari covering the whole body would have been unlikely for the time, but provides an accurate depiction otherwise.
Madirakshi Mundle in Siya Ke Ram (2015–16), wore heavy costumes and jewellery, including her mother's ancestral nathni, a nose ornament, in the wedding sequence. However, nose jewellery is most likely a 15th century addition and there is no mention of it in any 6th century texts.
Kriti Sanon in Adipurush (2023). Kriti Sanon appears in an ivory saree with a saffron cloth over the head. A head cloth has period precedent in the women's uttariya, which makes this partly grounded.
Prachi Bansal in Shrimad Ramayan (2024), Prachi Bansal's wedding look was a 15 kg lehenga with dupatta, heavy jewellery, crown and hair accessories. The lehenga descends from the antariya but took its modern shape in the 16th and 17th centuries under Mughal rule, so it sits furthest off.
Sai Pallavi in Ramayana, 2026. In Ramayana: Part One she wears a saree with a half-sleeved blouse. The designers claimed interpretation, not accuracy. The fitted blouse dates to the 1860s, while the epic-era options were a chest band or no upper garment beyond the uttariya.
Critics are right that the blouse is not of the epic's era, but neither is almost any Sita audiences have already accepted. Sai Pallavi's look is the newest edition of a 19th- and 20th-century template.
A Sita reconstructed for the epic's composition window rather than the unrecoverable Treta Yuga, would look like this: She would wear an antariya of fine cotton or yellow silk, wrapped and tied, with an embroidered kayabandh at the waist. Over it would go a thin, bordered uttariya on one shoulder or the head, and possibly a chest band beneath. She would have heavy gold necklaces, earrings, armlets and a waist girdle, but no nose ornament, and her hair would be braided or knotted, with flowers. The closest in spirit are the plain, ochre-toned 1987 Ramayan look and the head cloth in the Adipurush poster.
The debate continues as the film runs successfully in theatres. However, no Sita has been period-accurate in the strictest sense, and it is a question of whether it suits the artistic template suits the aesthetic construction of the film.