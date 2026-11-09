Fashion

Tyra Banks makes a striking Desi statement at a Diwali party in New York

Supermodel Tyra Banks embraces South Asian traditions, making a bold statement at a Diwali party in NYC
Tyra Banks makes a striking Desi statement at a Diwali party in New York
Tyra Banks
Updated on
2 min read

American Supermodel and television host Tyra Banks brought high-fashion grandeur to New York’s festive calendar, stepping out in full traditional Indian attire for a Diwali celebration in the city. Notably her first time embracing a complete Desi look, the global fashion icon delivered a masterclass in cross-cultural styling, signaling the deepening presence of South Asian cultural celebrations within mainstream Western high society.

Supermodel Tyra Banks embraces desi glamour for Diwali festivities in NYC

Tyra is seen in a vibrant emerald-green and gold lehenga, custom-designed for the occasion by fashion house Maison Tai. The silhouette combined classic Indian craftsmanship with contemporary red-carpet flair, featuring a structured blouse and an intricately embellished skirt. Completing the ensemble, she wore an extensive suite of traditional open-setting natural diamond jewellery sourced from Kalyan Jewellers’ New Jersey showroom. The ensemble was meticulously styled, incorporating key traditional ornaments: a choker necklace, hanging jhumka earrings, an ornate maang tikka across her forehead, an intricate odiyanam waist belt, and a statement ring.

Tyra Banks makes a striking Desi statement at a Diwali party in New York
Tyra Banks's beauty look

Her beauty look was all about warm, bronzed tones, with a smudged brown smoky eye, fluttery volumised lashes and soft matte nude lips. She kept her hair sleek and centre-parted, letting it cascade over her shoulders.

Documenting the evening on Instagram, Tyra shared photos of her outfit along with a caption reflecting on the experience. Expressing her delight at the event, she wrote: "Green and gold, baby! Got all dolled up for my friend Maneesh Goyal's Diwali celebration... the assignment was UNDERSTOOD!" She went on to highlight the significance of the gathering, adding: "Maneesh welcomed us into his stupendous home and shared the story and meaning of Diwali. The triumph of light over darkness. It was such a spellbinding moment, and every year, I love seeing this celebration get more and more of the worldwide recognition it deserves!"

Beyond the immediate sartorial statement, Tyra’ appearance reflects a broader demographic shift across North America. Over the past decade, Diwali—traditionally celebrated by the South Asian diaspora—has evolved into a prominent fixture on the American social calendar. High-profile gatherings in metropolitan hubs such as New York regularly welcome international figures from fashion, entertainment, and media.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Tyra Banks makes a striking Desi statement at a Diwali party in New York
5 most memorable Diwali scenes in Bollywood
Diwali celebration
Tyra Banks

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X