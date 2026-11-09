Tyra Banks makes a striking Desi statement at a Diwali party in New York

American Supermodel and television host Tyra Banks brought high-fashion grandeur to New York’s festive calendar, stepping out in full traditional Indian attire for a Diwali celebration in the city. Notably her first time embracing a complete Desi look, the global fashion icon delivered a masterclass in cross-cultural styling, signaling the deepening presence of South Asian cultural celebrations within mainstream Western high society.
Tyra is seen in a vibrant emerald-green and gold lehenga, custom-designed for the occasion by fashion house Maison Tai. The silhouette combined classic Indian craftsmanship with contemporary red-carpet flair, featuring a structured blouse and an intricately embellished skirt. Completing the ensemble, she wore an extensive suite of traditional open-setting natural diamond jewellery sourced from Kalyan Jewellers’ New Jersey showroom. The ensemble was meticulously styled, incorporating key traditional ornaments: a choker necklace, hanging jhumka earrings, an ornate maang tikka across her forehead, an intricate odiyanam waist belt, and a statement ring.
Her beauty look was all about warm, bronzed tones, with a smudged brown smoky eye, fluttery volumised lashes and soft matte nude lips. She kept her hair sleek and centre-parted, letting it cascade over her shoulders.
Documenting the evening on Instagram, Tyra shared photos of her outfit along with a caption reflecting on the experience. Expressing her delight at the event, she wrote: "Green and gold, baby! Got all dolled up for my friend Maneesh Goyal's Diwali celebration... the assignment was UNDERSTOOD!" She went on to highlight the significance of the gathering, adding: "Maneesh welcomed us into his stupendous home and shared the story and meaning of Diwali. The triumph of light over darkness. It was such a spellbinding moment, and every year, I love seeing this celebration get more and more of the worldwide recognition it deserves!"
Beyond the immediate sartorial statement, Tyra’ appearance reflects a broader demographic shift across North America. Over the past decade, Diwali—traditionally celebrated by the South Asian diaspora—has evolved into a prominent fixture on the American social calendar. High-profile gatherings in metropolitan hubs such as New York regularly welcome international figures from fashion, entertainment, and media.