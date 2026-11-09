Tyra Banks makes a striking Desi statement at a Diwali party in New York

American Supermodel and television host Tyra Banks brought high-fashion grandeur to New York’s festive calendar, stepping out in full traditional Indian attire for a Diwali celebration in the city. Notably her first time embracing a complete Desi look, the global fashion icon delivered a masterclass in cross-cultural styling, signaling the deepening presence of South Asian cultural celebrations within mainstream Western high society.

Supermodel Tyra Banks embraces desi glamour for Diwali festivities in NYC

Tyra is seen in a vibrant emerald-green and gold lehenga, custom-designed for the occasion by fashion house Maison Tai. The silhouette combined classic Indian craftsmanship with contemporary red-carpet flair, featuring a structured blouse and an intricately embellished skirt. Completing the ensemble, she wore an extensive suite of traditional open-setting natural diamond jewellery sourced from Kalyan Jewellers’ New Jersey showroom. The ensemble was meticulously styled, incorporating key traditional ornaments: a choker necklace, hanging jhumka earrings, an ornate maang tikka across her forehead, an intricate odiyanam waist belt, and a statement ring.