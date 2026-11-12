Why this rare pink diamond with Indian roots is making headlines after a Geneva auction

A rare pink diamond with links to India's historic Golconda mines has sold for $14.8 million (approximately Rs 124 crore) at a jewellery auction in Geneva, Switzerland. Known as the Bulgari Pink, the 24-carat gemstone was the headline lot at Christie's Magnificent Jewels sale on November 10, attracting interest after remaining out of public view for more than seven decades.

The diamond fetched 12.086 million Swiss francs, equivalent to $14,809,761, within its pre-sale estimate of 10 million to 15 million Swiss francs. Christie's described the sale as a significant moment for the rare gemstone, which had not appeared on the market for more than 70 years.

Bulgari Pink diamond: Why it is called the 'Mona Lisa of pink diamonds'

Speaking in an interview ahead of the auction, Max Fawcett, Christie's global head of jewellery, described the gemstone as the 'Mona Lisa of pink diamonds'.

The 24-carat diamond features an emerald cut and has a Fancy Intense Pink colour grading. It is also classified as a Type IIa diamond, a rare category known for having extremely low levels of nitrogen impurities.

The stone was mounted in a platinum ring by Italian luxury jewellery house Bulgari after being cut and polished in Rome.