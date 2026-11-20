A safety pin is perhaps one of the most unassuming objects in a wardrobe. Found in sewing kits, tucked into handbags and often used for a quick fix when a button gives way or a hem comes undone, the humble safety pin has long been valued for its practicality. But somewhere along the way, this everyday essential found an unlikely place in the world of luxury fashion, evolving into a symbol of rebellion, individuality and unconventional glamour.

From a practical invention to a punk fashion symbol