A safety pin is perhaps one of the most unassuming objects in a wardrobe. Found in sewing kits, tucked into handbags and often used for a quick fix when a button gives way or a hem comes undone, the humble safety pin has long been valued for its practicality. But somewhere along the way, this everyday essential found an unlikely place in the world of luxury fashion, evolving into a symbol of rebellion, individuality and unconventional glamour.
Invented by American mechanic Walter Hunt in 1849 as a 'miracle fastener', the safety pin was designed to fasten fabric while protecting the wearer from its sharp end. Its journey from utility to style statement, however, began much later, with the rise of punk culture in the 1970s. Musicians and fashion rebels used safety pins to hold together ripped clothing, decorate jackets and even accessorise their bodies.
By the 1990s, the safety pin had found its way into the luxury fashion vocabulary. One of its most memorable moments came in 1994, when Elizabeth Hurley wore a daring black Versace gown held together by oversized gold safety-pin-inspired fastenings at the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral.
The dress, designed by Gianni Versace, became a red-carpet landmark and remains one of the fashion house's most recognisable creations.
The safety pin soon became a favourite among designers looking to challenge conventional ideas of fashion. In the early 1990s, Jean Paul Gaultier incorporated oversized safety pins into jackets and waistcoats, turning an everyday fastening into a bold design detail.
John Galliano took the idea further with his autumn/winter 1997 collection, drawing inspiration from Ancient Egyptian iconography. One of its standout looks was a Cleopatra-inspired gown fashioned entirely from safety pins. Couturier Vivienne Westwood also explored the accessory in her autumn/winter 1993 collection, while fashion designer Marc Jacobs used safety pins as striking embellishments on oversized knits and scarves for the label's autumn/winter 2012 collection. Viktor & Rolf gave the humble object another makeover in their spring/summer 2014 collection, transforming it into statement earrings and rings.
The fascination continued into the following decade. At Maison Margiela's spring/summer 2016 show, John Galliano used safety pins to create intricate, almost mosaic-like patterns on garments. In 2024, he revisited the idea for Miley Cyrus at the Grammy Awards, creating a dramatic gold dress reportedly constructed from 14,000 safety pins.
The safety pin's transformation from a practical necessity to a luxury accessory found another talking point in November 2025, when Italian fashion house Prada listed its Crochet Safety Pin Brooch for $775 (approximately Rs 69,000).
Made of brass and cotton, the accessory features a conventional metal safety pin wrapped in colourful crochet detailing and finished with the label's signature triangular logo charm. Available in three colour combinations, the design sparked considerable debate on social media, with many questioning the steep price tag attached to an otherwise familiar household object.
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