The Indian nose pin has travelled a fascinating journey from a traditional ornament to a fashion favourite. While its exact arrival in India is debated, historical references and paintings document its growing popularity from the medieval period, particularly between the 15th and 17th centuries. Over time, different regions developed distinctive designs, materials and ways of wearing it. Today, the nath is no longer reserved for brides or festive occasions. You can pair a tiny gold stud with everyday kurtas or wear a dramatic hoop with a saree. The trick is to choose your design, consider your outfit and let your nose jewellery do the talking.

7 types of Indian nose pins to add a regional twist to your jewellery box