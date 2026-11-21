According to Everbloom's filing with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), waste-derived protein and additives are woven into a biodegradable carrier polymer. The composite is then melted and extruded into filaments, which are cut to emulate the staple length of natural fibres.

Everbloom heralded Renoa as the first new apparel fibre classification in roughly 25 years, since PLA in 2002. Yet the FTC's letter conferred only a temporary designation, "EB001", and expressly declines to signal whether the Commission will adopt the proposed name. Final recognition remains pending, so the triumphant framing is premature.