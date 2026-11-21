A new name has entered fashion's material lexicon: Renoa. Conceived by New York-based startup Everbloom, it is a cashmere-like fibre made using keratin, a structural protein recovered from discarded wool and cashmere offcuts, as well as down and feather waste from the bedding industry.
According to Everbloom's filing with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), waste-derived protein and additives are woven into a biodegradable carrier polymer. The composite is then melted and extruded into filaments, which are cut to emulate the staple length of natural fibres.
Everbloom heralded Renoa as the first new apparel fibre classification in roughly 25 years, since PLA in 2002. Yet the FTC's letter conferred only a temporary designation, "EB001", and expressly declines to signal whether the Commission will adopt the proposed name. Final recognition remains pending, so the triumphant framing is premature.
An independent report describes the sweater and gloves as soft and featherlight, while a scarf worn and laundered repeatedly over several months showed neither pilling nor shrinkage. These are encouraging impressions of prototypes, not large-scale, third-party trials. Early products will likely blend Renoa at roughly 20% into cashmere garments, and an 80/20 sample was reportedly remarkably close to the real thing. The promise of affordability is, for now, merely an aspiration.
Everbloom describes its carrier polymer as biodegradable. However, biodegradable does not mean plastic-free, and the public version of the FTC application does not disclose specific performance figures. Until the company publishes its full composition, claims about the material being plastic-free remain unverified.
Novelty is not synonymous with sustainability. Discerning consumers would do well to ask what becomes of the garment at the end of its life, whether the environmental gains survive industrial scale, and whether independent lifecycle data exists to substantiate them. Converting waste into wearable luxury is an alluring proposition, yet natural fibres carry centuries of proven provenance. Everbloom's chief executive expects the first products in the second quarter of 2027. Until then, Renoa deserves watchful curiosity rather than a verdict.
What would earn your trust in a new textile? A plastic-free composition, rigorous third-party testing, or full transparency about where the waste originates?
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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