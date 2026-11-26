Behind the design’s visual mood board was an artwork by Hari Das, whose painting of Valluvar Kottam served as a reference for the team. For the artist, discovering that his work had inspired couture on an international red carpet came entirely by chance.

“It was real surprise and happiness! Simply because I didn’t know that my painting was taken as a reference or served as an inspiration and figured on their mood board. A friend of mine from Bengaluru shared an Instagram post by the styling team where one of the slides featured my painting. Since it’s an inspiration and not a copy, they hadn’t initially thought of crediting it, though when I reached out, they happily added the credit. It was a pleasant surprise,” says Hari.

An architectural enthusiast who has painted several iterations of Chennai Central, Hari holds a special fondness for Valluvar Kottam—both for its aesthetic appeal and personal nostalgia, as it remains a favourite of his wife, Priya, from their early visits together when she was new to the city.

“The design and decor of Valluvar Kottam naturally catch a designer’s eye,” Hari adds, expressing hope that Chennai’s historic monuments are thoughtfully restored rather than altered with modern steel and concrete, preserving their original character for generations—and global stages—to come.