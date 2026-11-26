There was a time when bridal jewellery meant statement earrings, layered necklaces, maangtikas and naths. But, recently a massive shift has taken place and modern brides are making room for something a little more unconventional — the facelet.

Also known as a face chain or face frame, this delicate yet striking accessory frames the face with draped chains, pearls or embellishments, adding a touch of editorial glamour to traditional bridalwear. It bridges the gap between heritage-inspired dressing and contemporary fashion, offering brides a way to make a statement without piling on layers of heavy jewellery.

So, why are facelets emerging as one of the most talked-about bridal accessories this wedding season?