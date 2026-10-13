Victoria's Secret rejects OG angel Romee Strijd from show, internet reacts

Dutch model Romee Strijd has said, in a video shared on TikTok, that she was rejected for the brand’s upcoming show. Strijd is an original Angel, so hearing it from her directly has drawn plenty of attention from longtime fans.
Strijd walked the runway between 2014 and 2018, a period many viewers remember as the show’s peak. She became one of the brand’s best-known faces during that run, and her warm, smiling presence made her a fan favourite. After 2018, she stepped back from the spotlight. She became a mother in 2020 and again in 2022.
According to reports, Strijd had been preparing for a sort of comeback to the brand, which makes her announcement more surprising. Many fans assumed that a model with her history would be a natural fit for a show leaning on nostalgia and returning names.
Frida Aasen has also claimed that she was rejected, which adds weight to the idea that more than one familiar name missed out. Viewers have taken to social media to question how the brand is approaching casting this time.
One user called the situation “actually crazy” and asked why influencers appear to be walking in the show instead, adding that the brand has become a mess. Another commenter said Strijd may not say it publicly but understands the reason, arguing that her look no longer fits what the brand currently wants. The same user said they hoped the show would flop.
The brand has not responded to the claims. Viewers are left with the models’ own accounts and plenty of speculation. For fans who grew up watching Strijd walk, the rejection shows how quickly a brand’s casting priorities can shift.
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