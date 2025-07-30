Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returns in 2025: Here's what to expect

What's VS Collective?

The original Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was canceled in 2019 due to declining ratings and criticism over its lack of diversity, particularly following insensitive comments made by former Chief Marketing Officer Ed Razek regarding trans and curvy models. The brand has since made efforts to rebrand, focusing on inclusivity and female empowerment.

Victoria's Secret has been working to redefine its brand image to be more supportive of all women, which includes an updated executive team and the introduction of the 'VS Collective' – a group of accomplished women from various backgrounds who act as ambassadors and advisors. This rebrand emphasizes listening to customers and celebrating the diversity of women's experiences, moving away from a male-gaze-centric perception. While the exact date and full details for the 2025 show are still to be revealed, the announcement confirms Victoria's Secret's commitment to re-establishing its presence in the fashion world with a more contemporary and inclusive vision.