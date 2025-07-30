Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returns in 2025: Here's what to expect

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is indeed making a comeback in 2025, continuing its return to the runway after a hiatus and a revival in October 2024. The brand teased the 2025 show with a cryptic Instagram message, "Lights, Camera, Angels: The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 is returning," and encouraged fans to download their app for more details. The 2025 show builds on the momentum of its 2024 return, which took place in New York City in October. This announcement suggests a similar timeline for the upcoming event.
Adam Selman, previously the executive design director for Savage X Fenty, was appointed as Victoria's Secret's new senior vice president and executive creative director in April. He is now leading the brand in a fresh direction. Selman has a history with Victoria's Secret, having started his career there under Zaldy Goco, known for creating the Angel wings.
The brand aims to blend its iconic glamour with a more modern and inclusive approach. The 2024 show featured a mix of returning 'Angels' like Gigi Hadid (who opened the show), Adriana Lima, Tyra Banks and Alessandra Ambrosio, alongside new faces, including transgender models Alex Consani and Valentina Sampaio and the mother-daughter duo Lila and Kate Moss. The 2024 show included an all-female lineup of performers, such as Cher, Lisa from BLACKPINK and Tyla.
What's VS Collective?
The original Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was canceled in 2019 due to declining ratings and criticism over its lack of diversity, particularly following insensitive comments made by former Chief Marketing Officer Ed Razek regarding trans and curvy models. The brand has since made efforts to rebrand, focusing on inclusivity and female empowerment.
Victoria's Secret has been working to redefine its brand image to be more supportive of all women, which includes an updated executive team and the introduction of the 'VS Collective' – a group of accomplished women from various backgrounds who act as ambassadors and advisors. This rebrand emphasizes listening to customers and celebrating the diversity of women's experiences, moving away from a male-gaze-centric perception. While the exact date and full details for the 2025 show are still to be revealed, the announcement confirms Victoria's Secret's commitment to re-establishing its presence in the fashion world with a more contemporary and inclusive vision.