CORD and Beg Borrow Steal Bring archival design to this Chennai Exhibition

Fashion often looks backwards to move forwards, mining the past for silhouettes, surface treatments and details that lend contemporary wardrobes a sense of permanence. Chennai is currently hosting an exhibition by vintage studio Beg Borrow Steal and fashion label CORD, bringing archival design and contemporary craft into the same space. We speak with CORD’s designer and creative director Neha Singh and Krisna Krishnankutty, director of Beg Borrow Steal, about what they are bringing to the city.
“I’ve always felt that Beg Borrow Steal and CORD belong to the same universe,” says Neha. “We share a love for old-world charm—for the softness, beauty and little details of an era gone by—and a desire to carry that into the way we live today,” she elaborates. CORD channels this sensibility through its clothing, while Beg Borrow Steal extends it to accessories and objects for the home. “Their contemporary, vintage-inspired pieces create an effortless dialogue with our collection,” says Krisna, who sees the pairing as an instinctive fit.
“We’re bringing a carefully curated mix that represents the full breadth of our studio— our specially designed capsule collection of upcycled clothing, statement 1960s and 1970s jewellery from iconic labels like Chanel, Dior and Hermes, alongside unique fine art and antiques,” reveals Krisna. “Visitors can look forward to exploring rare, global collectibles like authentic African masks, vintage Japanese textiles, antique Christian art, and exquisite Indian artefacts. Every piece brought to Chennai has been hand-selected to offer a rich, immersive experience for anyone drawn to history, art, and distinctive design,” she shares.
CORD, meanwhile, will present Elsewhere, its Festive Fall/Winter 2026 collection, which draws on South and Southeast Asian folklore and mythology. “At CORD, we’ve always found inspiration in cultures, folklore, and the stories passed down through generations, often translating them into our prints, embroideries and craft,” Neha shares. The collection draws on South and Southeast Asian folklore and mythology, translating cultural narratives into contemporary festive dressing. “At CORD, we’ve always found inspiration in cultures, folklore, and the stories passed down through generations, often translating them into our prints, embroideries and craft,” says Neha. “Our Sai print is a beautiful example of this—almost like a piece of folk art you might find painted on the walls of a village, filled with florals, animals and curious creatures that exist somewhere between the human and the mythical,” she enthuses. Among her personal favourites are the July dresses and a pistachio-coloured embroidered gilet paired with trousers.
Entry free. On till October 24, 11 am to 7.30 pm. At The Folly at Amethyst, Royapettah.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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