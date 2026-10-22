CORD and Beg Borrow Steal Bring archival design to this Chennai Exhibition

“I’ve always felt that Beg Borrow Steal and CORD belong to the same universe,” says Neha. “We share a love for old-world charm—for the softness, beauty and little details of an era gone by—and a desire to carry that into the way we live today,” she elaborates. CORD channels this sensibility through its clothing, while Beg Borrow Steal extends it to accessories and objects for the home. “Their contemporary, vintage-inspired pieces create an effortless dialogue with our collection,” says Krisna, who sees the pairing as an instinctive fit.

“We’re bringing a carefully curated mix that represents the full breadth of our studio— our specially designed capsule collection of upcycled clothing, statement 1960s and 1970s jewellery from iconic labels like Chanel, Dior and Hermes, alongside unique fine art and antiques,” reveals Krisna. “Visitors can look forward to exploring rare, global collectibles like authentic African masks, vintage Japanese textiles, antique Christian art, and exquisite Indian artefacts. Every piece brought to Chennai has been hand-selected to offer a rich, immersive experience for anyone drawn to history, art, and distinctive design,” she shares.