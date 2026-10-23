Heritage, handlooms, and festivity: Inside Indulge’s exclusive Durga Puja cover launch at Raw Mango Kolkata

As Kolkata prepared to welcome its grandest cultural spectacle, the Durga Puja, the intersection of heritage, fashion, and festive nostalgia found its perfect expression at Raw Mango’s flagship address in Ballygunge, on Chaturthi night.

In an intimate gathering that brought together the city’s creative elite, Indulge Express unveiled its Durga Puja special cover, featuring the stunning Paoli Dam, who has had a phenomenal year; she impressed fans in the dark, comical satire film Bibi Payra by Arjunn Dutta and more recently received praise for her role of "Pishima" (based on real-life freedom fighter Nanibala Devi) in the Amazon Prime Video period drama series The Revolutionaries.

Paoli Dam and Madhu Neotia talk laal paar sarees and festive nostalgia

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Madhu Neotia was the chief guest for the panel discussion, designed as a cultural adda moderated by Deputy Editor, Indulge, Sharmistha Ghosal. The conversation took a familiar turn quickly as guests chimed in too with their thoughts in between bites of Flurys' famous rum balls.