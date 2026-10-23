Heritage, handlooms, and festivity: Inside Indulge’s exclusive Durga Puja cover launch at Raw Mango Kolkata

As Kolkata prepared to welcome its grandest cultural spectacle, the Durga Puja, the intersection of heritage, fashion, and festive nostalgia found its perfect expression at Raw Mango’s flagship address in Ballygunge, on Chaturthi night.
In an intimate gathering that brought together the city’s creative elite, Indulge Express unveiled its Durga Puja special cover, featuring the stunning Paoli Dam, who has had a phenomenal year; she impressed fans in the dark, comical satire film Bibi Payra by Arjunn Dutta and more recently received praise for her role of "Pishima" (based on real-life freedom fighter Nanibala Devi) in the Amazon Prime Video period drama series The Revolutionaries.
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Madhu Neotia was the chief guest for the panel discussion, designed as a cultural adda moderated by Deputy Editor, Indulge, Sharmistha Ghosal. The conversation took a familiar turn quickly as guests chimed in too with their thoughts in between bites of Flurys' famous rum balls.
The adda started off with the topic of the evolution of the laal paar saree, and everyone agreed unanimously that it doesn’t really need to change!
“The laal paar is still a favourite; I see the young generation going back to handloom sarees, and its demand evolving through that. I look forward to more changes like this,” smiled Madhu.
“Saree is like an emotion for me; I love sarees. I think everyone looks good in sarees. If given a choice, I would prefer a regular, classic saree. I prefer the softer materials like cotton, linen, etc,” shared Paoli.
“So, you're not a fan of pre-draped sarees? Madhu, how about you?” Madhu was asked. “I've never tried one!” she answered.
The backdrop for the evening, a restored 1930s Art Deco bungalow lined with earthy tones, brass accents, and muslin-draped almirahs, served as an extension of the design narrative itself.
At the centre of the celebration was the official reveal of the Indulge Pujo cover. The cover shoot highlights Paoli Dam, bringing Raw Mango’s Bhitti Chitra festive edit to life. The line captures a seamless dialogue between ancient mural-inspired aesthetics and contemporary luxury.
For this collection, Raw Mango’s Sanjay Garg drew inspiration from Neoclassical motifs, Roman fresco details, and traditional Indian weaving techniques; the collection showcases Raw Mango’s long-standing commitment to reinterpreting indigenous textiles for the modern connoisseur.
“Bhitti Chitra, or wall paintings, draws inspiration from frescoes around the world. The collection draws references from the Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra, Garh Palace in Bundi, and Roman frescoes that used architecture as a site of storytelling,” he mentioned in a recent interview by Indulge. “We interpreted the imagery in these frescoes in compositions that bring motifs from various styles in the same garment.”
Madhu Neotia, who has consistently promoted and cheered for homegrown designers and handlooms, revealed her singular penchant for laal paar sarees and her relationship with them.
“I have so many laal paar sarees… my husband is very fond of it. When I got married, he wanted me to wear a laal paar saree for every occasion! Even for my silver anniversary, I wore a laal paar saree to the puja, and for his 60th birthday I wore a laal paar saree,” reveals Madhu Neotia.
“I style it with the red bindi and sindoor. And I prefer to wear it in the Bengali style. My friends here, Abhilasha (Sethia) and all they’ve seen me in that I have had so many laal paar sarees in different weaves; for me, it keeps the Bengali culture alive!
“Now I have to go and meet her personally and the sarees!” Paoli quipped. “But the same for me; I don’t try to change this. I think red and white works; I don't think about it too much. Even at Cannes, I wore red and white. A saree collection doesn’t happen in a few days; it builds over time, and it grows with a lot of love.”
The lively adda wrapped up after guests shared a fun chat with the guests and shared their Durga Puja plans. After some selfies and gupshup, the guests got to pick their bottle of coffee from Kolkata brand Kettleberry, and we caught a few attendees rushing out to catch a glimpse of the Maddox Square puja next door!
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