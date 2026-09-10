The Revolutionaries Review: Rewriting history with the unsung armed rebels of India

Who said stories about the freedom struggle always need to be dark and sombre? It can also be as grand, action-packed, full of drama, and edge-of-your-seat thrilling as Nikkhil Advani's The Revolutionaries, which is currently streaming on Prime Video.

But most importantly, the eight-episode show opens up that chapter of our freedom struggle that we hardly talk about, read about, or show in films...and this was way before Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad or Udham Singh happened.

Forgotten heroes, untold stories: Why The Revolutionaries belongs on your watchlist

First things first. Director Nikkhil Advani doesn't waste even a minute but dives straight into action, and we quite appreciate it. Bhuvan Bam as Rash Behari Bose was surely one of our favourites from the show. Bollywood, you must surely cultivate this man. Such great control over his actions and expressions; onscreen, he felt like a seasoned actor without the baggage. Gurfateh Singh Pirzada as Jatindranath Mukherjee, aka Bagha Jatin, was good; however at felt he was just there for the action. While he was, of course, known for his strength, it could have been better if his character was provided with a little more dialogue, sharing insights into the person he was. We felt Gurfateh was highly underutilised in the show.