Hyderabad’s Pilitaxi festive edit celebrates Indian craftsmanship across fashion and lifestyle

This season is a time for thoughtful purchases, whether it is an embroidered ensemble for a family gathering, a handcrafted accessory or a gift that carries a story. Bringing together independent labels that celebrate Indian craftsmanship, Pilitaxi’s festive curation in Hyderabad explores handcrafted luxury across fashion, accessories, jewellery and lifestyle.

Hyderabad’s Pilitaxi showcases handcrafted luxury for festive fashion and lifestyle

“For this year’s festive line-up in Hyderabad, our focus was on bringing together a thoughtful mix of brands that represent the many facets of handcrafted luxury, from festive clothing and jewellery to lifestyle products and gifting,” says Bijaya Dutta, founder of Pilitaxi. Alongside festive ethnic wear and handcrafted jewellery, the selection includes home décor by KTHAA, handmade pottery by atKanika’s, chocolates by Cavasa, handcrafted accessories by Maruvi, clean perfumes by Secret Alchemist and handwoven baskets by Weave. “The idea was to create a curation where people could discover something for every occasion, whether they are looking for festive wear, indulgence, or a thoughtful gift for someone,” she adds.

At Label Darpan, founder Sonika Sethi draws on Lucknow’s rich craft heritage, bringing chikankari and zardozi into contemporary silhouettes. The label focuses on minimal designs that allow traditional embroidery to take centre stage, complemented by fluid handloom fabrics that suit modern lifestyles. “The design language for us has always been minimal, with craft taking centre stage,” Sonika explains.

The brand was born from a gap its founders experienced themselves. Having grown up in Lucknow and worked in IT and banking, the sisters struggled to find understated chikankari on good-quality fabrics, with much of the market dominated by heavily embroidered garments on polyester blends. Their search for better textiles took them to different parts of India, including Gujarat and Kolkata, where they explored fabrics and built relationships with weavers. Their collections, Gulbaagh and Lahori, bring personal histories into contemporary dressing. While Gulbaagh explores hand-painted florals on handloom cottons and silks, Lahori revisits the chote ponche ki salwar, a silhouette cherished by their great-grandmothers when they lived in Lahore before Partition. Paired with Lucknowi chikankari, the collection connects generations through clothing. “Both collections reflect our belief that heritage need not be reserved for special occasions; it can be a part of everyday dressing, too,” Sonika says.