KPop Demon Hunters Deluxe Rumi doll: Price, details, release date

Mattel has just dropped its most premium KPop Demon Hunters collectible yet: the Deluxe Rumi Fashion Doll, and it's already on its way to be one of the must-have pop culture pieces of the year. Here's everything you need to know before you decide whether this one belongs on your shelf.
Since releasing on Netflix in June 2025, KPop Demon Hunters went on to win the Best Animated Feature Oscar at the 2026 Academy Awards. Naturally, the merch machine followed. Netflix handed Mattel the master toy license back in October 2025, and the brand has been steadily rolling out minifigures, fashion dolls, singing dolls, and now this deluxe edition of the HUNTR/X frontwoman herself.
With 11 points of articulation and a height of about 11.5 inches, the Deluxe Rumi has plenty of mobility for dramatic, demon-slaying positions. Her attention to detail is what truly makes her stand out:
Battle-ready look — She's decked out in an all-black tactical outfit with sparkly purple accents, recreating the intense bathhouse fight scene from the film, the moment Jinu discovers her secret.
The reveal — Take off her jacket, and holographic demon markings appear across her neck, shoulders, and arms.
Fully rooted hair and film-accurate makeup, right down to her signature purple braid.
Her signature weapon — A detailed, sculpted version of her Sain-geom comes included.
Collector-friendly packaging — She arrives in a deluxe window-box, so you can display her without ever cracking the seal.
The Deluxe Rumi doll retails for $54 USD, putting her a notch above the standard fashion dolls in Mattel's lineup, which typically run closer to $27, and the singing Golden dolls, which sit around $33. It's a premium price for a premium piece, and given how quickly earlier releases in this line have sold out, that price hasn't scared off the fandom one bit.
The doll is available now through Mattel Creations and select major retailers, including Amazon. A quick heads-up for planners: orders through Mattel Creations are shipping starting September 25, while Amazon may get her into your hands faster.
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