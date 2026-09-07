KPop Demon Hunters Deluxe Rumi doll: Price, details, release date

Mattel has just dropped its most premium KPop Demon Hunters collectible yet: the Deluxe Rumi Fashion Doll, and it's already on its way to be one of the must-have pop culture pieces of the year. Here's everything you need to know before you decide whether this one belongs on your shelf.

This Deluxe Rumi doll is Mattel’s ultimate KPop Demon Hunters drop

Since releasing on Netflix in June 2025, KPop Demon Hunters went on to win the Best Animated Feature Oscar at the 2026 Academy Awards. Naturally, the merch machine followed. Netflix handed Mattel the master toy license back in October 2025, and the brand has been steadily rolling out minifigures, fashion dolls, singing dolls, and now this deluxe edition of the HUNTR/X frontwoman herself.