How mud became the secret ingredient behind one of Rajasthan's iconic prints?

Sustainability is part of Dabu print. The natural dyes used are biodegradable; the wooden blocks can survive for decades; there is no factory waste, chemical pollution, or microplastics involved in the process. Moreover, it involves skilled artisan families and heritage knowledge.Rajasthan's iconic Dabu print was originally developed 400 years ago. The method for making this design involves protecting portions of the fabric using mud while dyeing the rest. The term Dabu is connected with the Hindi word 'Dabana,' which means 'to press.' It is said in the legends that this art started due to some accidental stains of mud on the clothes.

How does Dabu print turn mud into art?

The initial steps of Dabu print involve immersing the material in a solution of cow or sheep dung and water for a day. It serves the purpose of eliminating any form of starch or other impurities. The cloth is then sun-dried and soaked in myrobalan, which is a plant extract, to give it a yellow colour.