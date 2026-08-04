John Galliano’s scandal, redemption and return to the Met Gala

When the Met announced John Galliano: Horizons as its spring 2027 exhibition — only the third solo show ever given to a living designer, after Yves Saint Laurent and Rei Kawakubo — it also announced, whether it meant to or not, that fashion has decided to fully reckon with, and forgive, its most notorious modern scandal.

John Galliano’s controversial return to the Met Gala, explained

Anna Wintour set the tone in her statement announcing the show, calling Galliano "no one more deserving of an exhibition of this scale," pointing to his work at Dior, Givenchy, Margiela, and his own label. Notably absent from her remarks: any direct mention of what got him fired from Dior in the first place.