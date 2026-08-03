What happened to Liam Payne before his death? New witness statements detail his final hours in Buenos Aires

According to the women’s accounts, Liam contacted Serrano through an escort website, and the pair arrived at his room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel at around 11:30 a.m. on October 16, 2024. They said, "We saw that he was doing something like crystal meth with bits of tinfoil." The witness described Payne's room as "a mess". "There was tinfoil everywhere with traces of drugs. A drawer was full of it, there was more burned tinfoil on the couch, a lot of clothes thrown around, he smelled of alcohol," she revealed.



The testimony describes a shift once it came time for Liam to pay the agreed $5,000 fee. Despite being worth an estimated £21 million, he reportedly had no cash on hand, and the women say his frustration boiled over — allegedly smashing a Rolex worth roughly £30,000 and telling them he could “get ten of those,” before punching the hotel television three times. The two women say they left the hotel shortly before 4 pm.