What happened to Liam Payne before his death? New witness statements detail his final hours in Buenos Aires

Nearly two years after Liam Payne fell to his death from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony, newly surfaced sworn witness statements are offering the most detailed account yet of what happened inside his room in the hours before he died — as told by the two women who were with him that morning.
The statements, given to Argentine investigators by escorts Aldana Serrano and Lucila Goitea and obtained by the Mail on Sunday, describe a visit that began as a consensual encounter and unraveled into what the women characterise as an escalating spiral of heavy drinking, alleged drug use, and destructive behaviour.
According to the women’s accounts, Liam contacted Serrano through an escort website, and the pair arrived at his room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel at around 11:30 a.m. on October 16, 2024. They said, "We saw that he was doing something like crystal meth with bits of tinfoil." The witness described Payne's room as "a mess". "There was tinfoil everywhere with traces of drugs. A drawer was full of it, there was more burned tinfoil on the couch, a lot of clothes thrown around, he smelled of alcohol," she revealed.
The testimony describes a shift once it came time for Liam to pay the agreed $5,000 fee. Despite being worth an estimated £21 million, he reportedly had no cash on hand, and the women say his frustration boiled over — allegedly smashing a Rolex worth roughly £30,000 and telling them he could “get ten of those,” before punching the hotel television three times. The two women say they left the hotel shortly before 4 pm.
What happened next is where the sworn statements end and the official record picks up. Roughly an hour after the women left, hotel staff placed emergency calls describing a guest who appeared aggressive and possibly under the influence. At 5.07 pm, Payne fell from the balcony of his third-floor room. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 31.
A subsequent toxicology report found cocaine, alcohol, and the sedative Klonopin in his system. His autopsy reportedly showed no signs of self-harm or physical intervention by another party, and investigators have noted he appeared to take no protective action during the fall — a detail some believe suggests he may have been unconscious or semi-conscious on impact.
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