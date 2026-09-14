Ralph Lauren faces backlash over uncredited zardozi usage

Fashion lovers immediately called out the striking resemblance to zardozi, a centuries-old embroidery technique that flourished in India during the Mughal Empire after originating in Persia some 300 years ago. Since 2013, zardozi has had a registered Geographical Indication (GI) tag that covers Lucknow and six neighbouring districts. The cluster is home to an estimated 175,000 artisans.

Designer Prakhar Rao Singh Chandel was among the first to call out the brand directly, in an Instagram post of his own. He said, “Then the last slide of the same post quotes Ralph Lauren himself, saying he wanted each piece to feel as though it carries its own history and character. Whose history? Whose character? ‘Bead and metal-thread embroidery’ like this has a name where I live. Zardozi has been registered to Lucknow and six districts around it since 2013, and one lakh seventy five thousand artisans work in that cluster. It is a place before it is a decoration.”