What is the Nauvari saree which is linked to Maratha warriors?

Nauvari saree is not just a nine-yard variant of a six-yard saree; it is much more. Unlike other sarees, which are usually worn with a petticoat, this saree is worn in the Kashta style, where it is drawn between the legs to create a trouser-like look. This style allowed more mobility to the women for walking, working, and even riding horses.

Nauvari Saree: From Maratha warrior attire to modern fashion

This name is derived from the Marathi words ‘Nau ’, which means nine and ‘Vari ’, which means yards. This special length allows one to create the dhoti-styled draping of the saree. The saree is first tied on the waist, then drawn between the legs from front to back and tied to the waist again. The excess fabric is gathered in front, while the pallu is thrown on the left shoulder.