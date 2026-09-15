The Indian silk that is naturally golden and doesn't need a dye

In the valley regions of Assam, there exists a semi-wild silkworm that produces one of the finest fabrics that exist in India. Muga silk is produced from the Antheraea assamensis silkworm, which is unique to Assam. Its scientific name, 'muga', is derived from the word meaning 'yellowish' in Assamese.

Muga silk carries a royal legacy

It holds a very strong connection with the Ahom dynasty that ruled Assam between 1228 and 1826. It was traditionally used by kings and high-ranking officials as an indicator of their rank. Rajaghoria looms were used especially for the manufacture of beautiful fabrics for use by the king. It has even attracted attention from foreign travellers. A French traveller, Jean-Joseph Tavernier, described the splendid silk in the 17th century in Assam.