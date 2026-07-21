Here's how you can verify the authenticity of handloom sarees

Trying to identify an authentic handloom saree comes down to minutely checking out the details that powerlooms and machines cannot replicate, they make the sarees look too perfect. Yes, that's the catch. Because handlooms are crafted entirely by human hands, they carry subtle, characteristic "imperfections", which serve as signatures of genuine craft.
During the making of an authentic handloom saree, the piece is held taut on the wooden loom frame using tiny pins, known as kheench. Look closely along the borders or selvedge of your saree for small, evenly spaced pinholes running parallel to the edge.
Also, notably, powerloom edges are stiff, perfectly straight, and often finished with sharp synthetic bindings. Handloom selvedges feel softer and may have minor thread thickness variations.
Flip the saree over to check how the motifs (butis or zari work) are integrated into the weave. Check if floating threads are individually hand-clipped or woven neatly into the fabric (extra-weft technique). Clean, mechanical cut-outs with uniform, continuous threads cn only be cut by automated machinery.
Hold the fabric up against a light source. If it is a handloom saree, you will spot subtle variations in thread density, tiny slubs (small lumps in yarn), or slightly uneven grid lines. Powerloom fabrics often have an unnatural, hyper-uniform sheen because uniform tension is maintained mechanically, however handloom fabrics feel softer, breathe better, and drape with a natural, organic weight.
Look for official tags or logos like a handloom mark, issued by the Ministry of Textiles, GOI, to guarantee genuine hand-woven products; a silk mark issued by the Silk Mark Organisation of India (SMOI), for 100% pure natural silk sarees; and a craft mark, verifying authentic traditional Indian handicraft processes, attached to the saree.