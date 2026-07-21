Here's how you can verify the authenticity of handloom sarees

Trying to identify an authentic handloom saree comes down to minutely checking out the details that powerlooms and machines cannot replicate, they make the sarees look too perfect. Yes, that's the catch. Because handlooms are crafted entirely by human hands, they carry subtle, characteristic "imperfections", which serve as signatures of genuine craft.

Here are the key checks you can perform in seconds to identify your handloom saree

Look at the edges for selvedge and pin holes

During the making of an authentic handloom saree, the piece is held taut on the wooden loom frame using tiny pins, known as kheench. Look closely along the borders or selvedge of your saree for small, evenly spaced pinholes running parallel to the edge.

Also, notably, powerloom edges are stiff, perfectly straight, and often finished with sharp synthetic bindings. Handloom selvedges feel softer and may have minor thread thickness variations.