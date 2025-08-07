National Handloom Day 2025: How well do you know the wonder weaves of India?

Down South, each of the states have their own exquisite weaves which are famous world over. Karnataka’s Ilkal weaves have contrast borders, follow the tope teni method of joining the body and pallu works, and a bright and distinctive pallu. These sarees are usually worn by working women or folk performers, keeping in mind their comfort and durability.

If you like to opt for something simple yet elegant and eye-catching then Kerala’s Kasavu weave in plain white or off white sarees with golden borders would be just your thing. Specially preferred by brides in Tamil Nadu, the kanjeevaram woven on the finest silk with gold or silver thread with mythological, floral or geometric motifs, it is a saree which finds a place in every cupboard.

Drawing from the temple-state of Andhra Pradesh, the Dharmavaram includes temple motifs in gold and silver zari. These are popularly worn during festivities, weddings or temple rituals. Right from the Silk City of India comes the Pochampally weave. This ikat tie-and-dye inspired weave from Telangana is all about geometric designs. The Popai weaves native to the Andaman and Nicobar islands spotlights the natural environment of the place on their apparels.