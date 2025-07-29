Rashmika Mandanna’s fragrance brand is rooted in memory and meaning

Emanating from the warmth and closeness of her digital series of the same title, Dear Diary changes private experiences into something wonderfully shareable. Every scent is based on Rashmika’s most cherished memories—the soothing aroma of her mother’s lotion, the natural fragrance of Coorg’s coffee farms, the cologne she donned during significant moments and heartaches, and many more special and memorable moments like these.

“To me, scent represents remembrance,” Rashmika says, adding, “I often forget things, or perhaps I decide to, but smells make everything return.” “This is my method of allowing individuals to share their stories as well—to feel acknowledged, embraced, at ease, and authentically themselves,” she shares.