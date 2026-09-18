The big winter coat is dying, and Indian designers already know what comes next

Buyers and industry insiders have cribbed for ages: 'Indian fashion is too occasion-centric,' 'why can’t our runways be wardrobe-led?' 'why must couture be so obsessed with weddings?' There was really just one answer: a staggering $130 billion wedding market. But there's more to it than that. Indian occasionwear has always operated on an 'event-based' calendar rather than a weather-based one.

The coat isn’t disappearing from luxury retail; the certainty of winter is

For Indian designers, investing heavily in winter-specific RTW outerwear has never made much commercial sense. A classic winter coat, for instance, has a far narrower window of use than the occasionwear that dominates the market.

In the West, however, outerwear is serious business. Coats have always been a big deal across luxury fashion and retail. The less obviously branded the coat is, the more influence it wields; quite like a walking billboard. It's instantly recognisable and at times a sweeping marker of its maker. Burberry carved its empire out of weatherproof gabardine; Max Mara's camel 101801 is an enormous feat in fashion thinking; Moncler built its holiday-forward identity around the puffer.

Buyers across the globe still value investment pieces especially the kind of outerwear that can be reworn, considering inflationary pressures. In a March report by WWD, Bergdorf Goodman’s Linda Fargo specifically talks about building a “coat wardrobe” around blousons and clean topcoats. At retail, coats remain a major category for buyers at Le Bon Marché, Harrods, Nordstrom and Mytheresa, with shoppers continuing to see outerwear as an investment piece.

But consumers across the globe are growing cautious about heavy knitwear or insulating coats as winter arrives weeks late, or disappears entirely into erratic warm spells. The wool's demand has been slashed in the luxury economy.

Amid climate change and fractured buying cycles, a $2,000 tailored coat engineered for sub-zero temperatures offers little utility in a 20°C (68°F) European November, even as the coat remains a core category in retail.