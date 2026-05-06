Artists use this social media exhibit to reignite climate concerns

“Where have all those questions gone—of climate change, of pollution, of ozone layer depletion?” Manisha asks. “They remain very much here and no one’s talking about it. So this exhibition raises an important question, bringing those questions back to haunt us as an entire global question.”

But why go digital we ask. “We are serving people brain food right on their phones for them to see wherever they are in the world. Just as how you get your deliveries in 10 minutes, so is our show” she says.

At Peace for Flora and Fauna, each artist has arrived at the same plea in different manner. Sarla Chandra’s layered trees—painted in foil and mixed media—feel ancient and cosmic, rooted in the five elements and the interconnectedness of all life. Rajesh K Baderia’s deeply spiritual abstractions, most of them set against a black void, carry a meditative weight that stills you.

Priyendra Shukla brings the most confrontational energy. His animals —horses, goats, a monkey in what looks disturbingly like military machinery—asks quietly: what are we doing to the world we share?

The sculptors carry the conversation differently. Kunal Kapoor’s Metamorphic Minds series blurs the line between beast and human, asking whether our current path is really the legacy we want to leave. Kapil Kapoor’s figures move with a kind of joyful freedom—reaching, dancing, flowing—that feels more like a reminder.

“Artists of this era come together in a unified voice, advocating for peace in the face of global conflict,” says Manisha. “We urge one and all to think calmly and protect the globe.”

Peace for Flora and Fauna runs on Ehsaas's and Manisha Gawade's Facebook and Instagram pages till May 23.