This Chennai exhibition is a blend of art showcase, in a commercial store

Art often thrives in unexpected places—and Coalescence: A Contemporary Art Exhibition is proof of that. Swapping the quiet hush of a gallery for the dynamic energy of a retail store, this exhibition breaks the mould by taking over the interiors of The House of Klothberg, a fashion and lifestyle boutique in Chennai.
At first glance, it might seem an unusual pairing: canvases nestled between racks of clothing and designer bags. But as you spend time with the works, the contrast dissolves into something that feels surprisingly cohesive, says curator Jitha Karthikeyan. The everyday meets the imaginative, and the result is a dialogue between objects, ideas, and aesthetics.
“It was a challenge at first. You don’t usually expect to find fine art in a commercial setting. But that’s exactly why I thought it could work—because it shows that nothing needs to stay in its own compartment. If bags and art can blend beautifully, then maybe, in a broader sense, so can cultures and communities,” Jitha adds.
Featuring works by five artists from different backgrounds, Coalescence explores identity, the body, and the natural world—all through personal lenses.
Artist Sooraja K S explores the physicality and vulnerability of the female body, often using hair and everyday domestic objects as recurring symbols. “I paint from experience,” she says. “What it feels like to live in a woman’s body, to carry that awareness.”
For Mibin, art is about motion and fluidity. His abstract compositions reflect the push and pull of human relationships and the boundaries we impose on ourselves. “Everything is in flow. My work is how I make sense of the world, by connecting with it beyond the limits society sets,” he says.
Dimple Shah brings surreal bursts of colour to the show, using fungi as a metaphor for psychological states in her Fungi Head series. “Fungi are strange and beautiful,” she says. “They represent my inner world—an explosion of colour and emotion.”
For Anitha T K, the past is a playground of infinite imagination. Her paintings recreate scenes from a dreamlike childhood filled with limitless space and quiet wonder. “Those memories are the roots of who I am today,” she says. “I paint to remember, to exist.”
And artist Aishwaryan K’s ongoing series Hasta turns the humble gesture of a hand into a narrative device. Painted on eco-conscious elephant dung paper, these small works invite viewers to pause and reflect on the fleeting, often unnoticed moments of daily life. “There are stories in even the smallest of gestures,” he says.
Walking through the store, you might begin by wondering why the art is there at all. But by the end, the lines between the products and the paintings blur in the best way possible. “Art should be accessible,” says Jitha. “Most people won’t go to a gallery—but they might walk into a store. If they encounter art unexpectedly and it makes them think or feel something, then we’ve done our job.”
Open to all. On till June 20. 11 am to 9 pm. At House of Klothberg, Chetpet.
