This Chennai exhibition is a blend of art showcase, in a commercial store

At first glance, it might seem an unusual pairing: canvases nestled between racks of clothing and designer bags. But as you spend time with the works, the contrast dissolves into something that feels surprisingly cohesive, says curator Jitha Karthikeyan. The everyday meets the imaginative, and the result is a dialogue between objects, ideas, and aesthetics.

“It was a challenge at first. You don’t usually expect to find fine art in a commercial setting. But that’s exactly why I thought it could work—because it shows that nothing needs to stay in its own compartment. If bags and art can blend beautifully, then maybe, in a broader sense, so can cultures and communities,” Jitha adds.

Featuring works by five artists from different backgrounds, Coalescence explores identity, the body, and the natural world—all through personal lenses.