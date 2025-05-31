Paresh Maity’s work invites viewers to explore India’s many stories, traditions, and landscapes in a meaningful way

With a career spanning over four decades and honoured with the Padma Shri, one of India’s most acclaimed contemporary artists, Paresh Maity, has long captured the spirit of the country through his work. Known for his vivid watercolours and expansive installations, his art reflects a deep connection to India’s landscapes, people, and cultural stories.

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, he reached a new milestone with the debut of a striking watercolour inspired by the richness and diversity of India.

In an exclusive conversation with Indulge, Paresh speaks about how this project allowed him to interpret the spirit of India and our greater responsibility towards art