Paresh Maity’s work invites viewers to explore India’s many stories, traditions, and landscapes in a meaningful way
With a career spanning over four decades and honoured with the Padma Shri, one of India’s most acclaimed contemporary artists, Paresh Maity, has long captured the spirit of the country through his work. Known for his vivid watercolours and expansive installations, his art reflects a deep connection to India’s landscapes, people, and cultural stories.
At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, he reached a new milestone with the debut of a striking watercolour inspired by the richness and diversity of India.
In an exclusive conversation with Indulge, Paresh speaks about how this project allowed him to interpret the spirit of India and our greater responsibility towards art
Tell us about your design for the Longitude 77 Collector’s Edition. What inspired it, and how did you bring it to life?
Inspired by the 77°E meridian’s journey through India’s soul, my artwork is a vertical passage from north to south, capturing the country’s rich cultural tapestry. It begins in the snow-peaked Himalayas and flows down through the picturesque Dal Lake in Kashmir, into Punjab, the land of skilled Phulkari artisans, then to the historic state of Haryana. From there, it travels to Madhya Pradesh, where tigers roam, through the cultured lands of Karnataka, and finally down to Mahabalipuram and the coast of Kanyakumari, where it meets the boundless Indian Ocean. The design distills India’s story through heritage and craftsmanship. I used a striking indigo palette, symbolic of India’s gift to the world, to represent its landscapes, waterways, and diverse culture.
Can you take us back to your childhood in Tamluk? What first sparked your love for art?
I began creating art at the tender age of seven in my native place, Tamluk. What truly moved me was watching artisans sculpt Durga idols before Durga Puja. Seeing them mould clay into the divine form of the Devi was mesmerising. That was the day I knew I wanted to be an artist. Today, decades later, I work across mediums such as oil, acrylic, mixed media, and sculpture—yet that first inspiration still anchors me.
Your mediums have evolved from watercolours to sculpture. What drives these shifts?
My approach as an artist is to turn anything into art—whether it’s watercolour, acrylic, clay, bronze, installations, drawings, or short films. I choose my medium based on the subject and moment. To express the serenity of a landscape, for example, I might use watercolours, a tranquil yet challenging medium. For large-scale works, I turn to oil, acrylic, or mixed media. When working on multi-dimensional or public art, I incorporate materials like bronze. The medium is never a ‘limit’ for me. It’s always about exploration and transformation.
What inspired your larger-than-life jackfruit installation?
I’ve always believed scale makes an impact. Jackfruit is a familiar sight across India and Southeast Asia. In Tamluk, I grew up seeing jackfruit trees everywhere. Its spiky exterior reminded me of a fortress. But once my mother cut it open, the inside revealed a beautiful, golden pattern—much like a hidden urban landscape. That contrast inspired Urbanscape, a massive jackfruit sculpture weighing 7 tonnes and measuring 26 feet in length and 11 feet in diameter. It shows how something simple and everyday can become meaningful public art.
How has global exposure shaped your perspective as an artist?
I’ve had 90 solo exhibitions around the world, including in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, London, Japan, and Australia. For an artist, interaction is essential. It helps you understand different cultures, people, and creative languages. After more than five decades of viewing and showing art globally, I believe every artist must develop a unique voice. Whether in Paris, New York, or India, I stay rooted in my identity. My work must reflect who I am.
How do you keep your work fresh and exploratory?
Picasso’s work kept evolving, and I relate to that deeply. Reality is constantly changing, and so is art. I experiment freely and keep developing new concepts. With time, this urge to explore has only become stronger.
What does Indian art need more of today—critical dialogue or public education?
India’s art scene is incredibly vibrant. Every region is rich with colour and culture. What we need now is more global exposure. But even more important is stronger public education in art, because art is for everyone, and it should be made accessible to all.
