Did you know this eye makeup product almost blinded women in the 1930s?

During the 1930s, women who desired darkened and plumped-up lashes and eyebrows could go to beauty parlours where the chemical known as Lash Lure would be applied. The Lash Lure tragedy started from what seemed like an innocent beautifying process. The dye included a coal tar dye named paraphenylenediamine (PPD), which is known today to cause allergic reactions. During that time, there were few restrictions on cosmetics.

The Lash Lure tragedy put cosmetic safety under the spotlight

Lash Lure was basically hair colour for eyelashes and eyebrows. It would give you a darker look, and there were many women who did not experience any issues from using this product. But for some women, it resulted in blisters, abscesses, and ulcers developing in the face, eyelids, and eyes.