The Indian printed fabric that Europe could not stop wearing

The textiles trade in India goes way back to 3000 B.C. However, in the 17th century, the most valued commodity imported to Europe was chintz. It was made of cotton and was adorned with vibrant floral, geometric and natural prints. Its appeal lay in its durable and colourful nature.

Chintz took Europe by storm and changed its textile industry

The Indian fabric originated around the 10th century. Its name is derived from the Indian word chint, meaning dots. Indian craftsmen made use of organic dyes like indigo in combination with metallic mordants and wax or resin resist to give vibrant colours to their cloths. India's climate helped with cotton production, and some rivers in India aided in dyeing the cloths.