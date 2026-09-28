How Gary Neville accidentally became a menswear trendsetter

Gary Neville probably did not expect his trousers to become a talking point on Monday Night Football. But when the former Manchester United defender turned up in a pair of wide-legged black trousers, fellow pundit Jamie Carragher was quick to make fun of him. A producer even played Madness’ Baggy Trousers as a joke about Gary’s outfit, while Jamie compared his look to that of 1970s footballer Frank Worthington.
Gary, however, was not embarrassed. He said he had bought the trousers while shopping in London and thought they looked ‘pretty cool’. As it turns out, he may have had a point.
Wide-legged trousers have been becoming more popular in menswear. The relaxed fit appeared in autumn/winter 2026 collections from designers including Dior, Prada and Saint Laurent. Brands such as Cos, Next and Marks & Spencer have also seen more interest in wider trousers.
The current style is not quite the oversized look of the 1990s. Instead, it is a looser fit that can still look smart. The style has also been seen on celebrities such as A$AP Rocky and Joe Alwyn.
Gary’s trousers also point to a change in how football pundits dress on television. The traditional pundit look was often built around a suit and tie. Today, the style is more relaxed, with knitted polos, chinos and smart trainers becoming more common.
Sky Sports stylist Paul Monks said the clothes are meant to reflect how people dress in everyday life. With fewer men wearing suits regularly, there is less reason for television pundits to dress formally.
Gary has also shown an interest in menswear away from the studio. He has worked with British clothing brand Hawes & Curtis and has his own edit with the brand, featuring tailoring, shirts, knitwear and casual pieces.
Gary may not have set out to become a fashion figure, but his recent wardrobe shows how football personalities are becoming part of the menswear conversation. Players, managers and pundits are increasingly influencing what men wear away from the pitch.
So, while Jamie may have had fun with Gary’s trousers, the joke has aged rather well. Gary may have arrived on television in wide-legged trousers by accident, but the fashion world appears to be on his side.
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