How Gary Neville accidentally became a menswear trendsetter

Gary Neville probably did not expect his trousers to become a talking point on Monday Night Football. But when the former Manchester United defender turned up in a pair of wide-legged black trousers, fellow pundit Jamie Carragher was quick to make fun of him. A producer even played Madness’ Baggy Trousers as a joke about Gary’s outfit, while Jamie compared his look to that of 1970s footballer Frank Worthington.

Gary, however, was not embarrassed. He said he had bought the trousers while shopping in London and thought they looked ‘pretty cool’. As it turns out, he may have had a point.