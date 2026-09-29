Moringa Phee: A Manipuri textile with a border inspired by a mythical god's teeth?

Moringa Phee, the highly acclaimed traditional handwoven textile from Moirang of Manipur, is easily identifiable by its distinct triangular border, known as Pheejin or Yarongphi. This pattern symbolises the fangs of Pakhangba, the mythical serpent god of Manipuri folklore. Located 46 km away from Imphal, Moirang’s weaving tradition has a much wider reach than just its geographical boundaries.

Moringa Phee: A royal textile with a mythical border

The history of Moringa Phee traces back to the 12th century, during the rule of King Meidingu Loiyumba. According to the royal chronicle Loiyumba Silyen, there were designated duties for each clan. It was the duty of the Moirang people to make Yarongphi, which is a holy cloth, and it came to be known as Moringa Phee. The fabric was woven as a tribute to the Meitei kings.