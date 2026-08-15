Dolly J’s Brahm edit blooms, channelling the beauty of the Himalayan Brahmakamal

“With Brahm, we wanted to explore the idea of transformation that happens quietly, without spectacle. The Brahmakamal, one of the Himalayas’ most revered and elusive blooms, became the starting point for this collection because of what it represents — purity, spiritual awakening and transformation. What fascinated me was the fact that the flower blooms quietly and carries such immense significance. That became the soul of the collection,” Dolly J begins.

The collection’s fluid, romantic silhouettes reflect the grace of the flower. Rather than relying on spectacle, Dolly J looks to stillness, self-discovery and the understated strength of the Brahmakamal. Brahm comprises 78 pieces, spanning contemporary cocktail dressing through to timeless bridal couture, along with menswear.