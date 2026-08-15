Dolly J’s Brahm edit blooms, channelling the beauty of the Himalayan Brahmakamal

The artwork comes first: a Himalayan Brahmakamal, blooming quietly under the cover of darkness, its delicate form becoming the starting point for Dolly J’s latest collection, Brahm. Unveiled at India Couture Week 2026 in New Delhi, the collection takes that rare high-altitude bloom and turns its story into couture inspired by journeys — from mist-covered mountains to faraway celebrations
“With Brahm, we wanted to explore the idea of transformation that happens quietly, without spectacle. The Brahmakamal, one of the Himalayas’ most revered and elusive blooms, became the starting point for this collection because of what it represents — purity, spiritual awakening and transformation. What fascinated me was the fact that the flower blooms quietly and carries such immense significance. That became the soul of the collection,” Dolly J begins.
The collection’s fluid, romantic silhouettes reflect the grace of the flower. Rather than relying on spectacle, Dolly J looks to stillness, self-discovery and the understated strength of the Brahmakamal. Brahm comprises 78 pieces, spanning contemporary cocktail dressing through to timeless bridal couture, along with menswear.
“The silhouettes are designed to move fluidly between the two, with a focus on sculptural, feminine drapes and contemporary interpretations of Indian couture. The edit includes drape saris, bridal lehengas, evening gowns, ball gowns, corset and skirt sets — allowing the collection to speak to different expressions of the modern woman. Meanwhile, for men, the collection features open jacket sets, sherwanis, long jacket-kurta sets and tuxedos,” the designer tells us.
The couture edit’s contemporary cuts are matched by an equally considered approach to its textiles and surface detailing.
“We worked with raw silks, shimmer tulle, velvets, jaaliwork-created bases and signature printed velvets — amongst other fabrics — combining them with detailed artisanal techniques and embellishment. The process was very much about finding a balance between texture, movement and structure, so that every garment could feel luxurious without becoming overly heavy. We brought together intricate jaali work and delicate kashidakari embroidery, with each motif executed with a lot of precision and patience. There are also fine tassels cascading across the gar ments, which were inspired by the fleeting quality of moments in nature — almost like morning dew settling on petals before the first light of day. The embellishment and floral language throughout the collection are kept subtle,” the couturier shares.
The palette draws from the shifting, misty tones of the Himalayan landscape. It takes its cues from the many moods of the Himalayas, moving almost like a journey from dusk to dawn.
“There are deep reds, antique golds, earthy rusts and rich wines, balanced with softer pinks, ivories, silvers and warm coppers. Midnight black, marine blue and celestial blue bring depth and contrast to the palette,” she reveals.
The collection’s final presentation came with Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, who closed the show in a striking maroon slit-lehenga ensemble. Against the show’s Himalayan inspiration, it was a dramatic finish to a collection rooted in something far quieter: a flower that waits for darkness to bloom.
“The shimmer tulle used in Vaani Kapoor’s Kairavi Draped Sari is a good example of this approach. It allowed us to sculpt the silhouette while creating a delicate, almost luminous surface that could carry the hand beading and crystal work beautifully. Beyond that, we created a jaali work fabric, with handcrafted artistry that Sakshi Sindhwani wore on the ramp. Also, particularly meaningful to me is the stunning 3D sculpted evening gown, as well as the signature Dolly J printed velvets, kashidakari and embroidered tuxedos and jackets that we did for menswear,” she signs off.
₹1,10,000. Available online.