“Love is Home is a celebration of love in its most enduring form. The first chapter explored the emotions and rituals that bring people together, while this second chapter looks at what comes after: the sense of belonging, comfort and partnership that truly makes a home. It is a reflection of modern relationships built on equality, connection and shared values,” Anita begins.

The collection revolves around banarasi, a weaving tradition steeped in generations of craftsmanship and cultural memory. Reinterpreted through the designer’s signature aesthetic, the collection draws on the craft’s centuries-old vocabulary of motifs and intricate weaves, bringing a fresh perspective to its familiar language. Besides saris and lehengas, the edit offers kurta sets, co-ord sets and gowns for brides, while men can shop for sherwanis, bandhgalas, Nehru jackets, kurtas and shirts.