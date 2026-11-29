A wedding brings two families together, but it is often the little things — familiar rituals, shared traditions and stories passed down through generations — that make two homes feel like one. This sentiment finds its way into Love is Home, the second chapter of Anita Dongre’s wedding campaign and the second capsule of the brand’s Festive/ Winter 2026 collection.
“Love is Home is a celebration of love in its most enduring form. The first chapter explored the emotions and rituals that bring people together, while this second chapter looks at what comes after: the sense of belonging, comfort and partnership that truly makes a home. It is a reflection of modern relationships built on equality, connection and shared values,” Anita begins.
The collection revolves around banarasi, a weaving tradition steeped in generations of craftsmanship and cultural memory. Reinterpreted through the designer’s signature aesthetic, the collection draws on the craft’s centuries-old vocabulary of motifs and intricate weaves, bringing a fresh perspective to its familiar language. Besides saris and lehengas, the edit offers kurta sets, co-ord sets and gowns for brides, while men can shop for sherwanis, bandhgalas, Nehru jackets, kurtas and shirts.
But a feeling. It is where you feel seen, accepted and connected. Within this collection, that idea is expressed through craft traditions that have been passed down through generations. We drew inspiration from banarasi weaving’s rich storytelling tradition and explored motifs rooted in nature, reinterpreting them for a contemporary bridal wardrobe. The collection features a range of bridal silhouettes, with timeless lehengas and saris reframed through contemporary colour pairings. What feels special is the groomswear that complements and completes the looks. While the silhouettes feel light and effortless, they remain rooted in the elegance and craftsmanship that define Indian occasion dressing,” she reveals.
Birds appear to engage in quiet conversations across the panels, while trees seem to lean towards one another, creating unexpected compositions inspired by the natural world. These motifs bring movement to the traditional weave, celebrating not just the beauty of banarasi but also the hands and histories behind the craft.
“Nature is always the central inspiration for my work and this collection is no exception. We worked closely with our weaving partners to develop bespoke motifs inspired by birds, flora and trees, creating fabrics that feel unique to the House of Anita Dongre. Working with handwoven textiles is always a collaborative process. The challenge often lies in balancing creative ambition with the technical realities of the weave. Some motifs required multiple iterations before they translated beautifully into fabric. We wanted the motifs to feel organic and unexpected, almost as though they had gently found their place on the garment rather than being formally arranged,” the designer shares.
Alongside the banarasi weaves, artisans have introduced restrained yet refined detailing through techniques such as gota patti, zardosi, cord embroidery and hand-finishing. While the banarasi weave is already rich in texture and detail, these additional elements bring further depth to the garments while celebrating the skill of Indian craftspeople.
“Love is Home approaches bridalwear through the lens of belonging rather than spectacle. While craftsmanship remains central, the silhouettes feel lighter, the colour palette is playful and the storytelling is more personal. The palette moves beyond conventional bridal colours and embraces shades such as rani pink, amber, olive, ivory and soft neutrals. One of my favourites is the Bandhan Sari, woven with our signature flora and fauna motifs, celebrating the beauty of nature through craft. It comes in a nostalgic shade of yellow gold, paired with a sage blouse. The bridal lehengas are equally special. I have a particular fondness for the three lehengas we created in mulmul banarasi. The choice of fabric lends them a softness and an aged-gold finish that I find really special, taking me back to a lost time,” she signs off.
₹23,000 onwards. Available online
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