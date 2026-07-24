Shantnu Nikhil's new couture edit draws from their parents’ wedding photographs

What emerges is a wardrobe that balances family heritage with the label’s contemporary approach to ceremonial dressing, bringing together radical drapery, precise tailoring and a softer approach to occasion wear for both men and women.

“There is a photograph in almost every family that you grow up seeing without really looking at it. For us, it was our parents’ wedding portrait. It was always there. We knew the story, we knew the people in it, but I think you understand certain images differently as you grow older. At some point, we stopped seeing it simply as a wedding photograph and began seeing everything that had started there. The family that came after it. The life that was built from it. Even our own understanding of ceremony, drape and celebration had, in some way, grown around that image before we realised it. That became the starting point for Becoming,” co-founder Nikhil Mehra begins.