Suresh Menon’s eco-printed collection redefines sustainable fashion in Chennai

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I had collected sustainable materials from different places and had also been researching eco-friendly printing. One day, I decided to bring everything home and experiment with it in my garden with my partner. We went to a market and found flowers that were about to be thrown away. They still had a few days of life left in them, so I bought them. That night, we started experimenting with eco-printing at around 10 pm and continued until the next morning. We created around eight different samples. We used natural fibres and natural flowers to create the colours, without chemicals. Alum was used as a mordant to help the fabric hold the colour.

We used old cotton and mulmul and created a whole set of samples that night. What I found interesting was that I was getting my hands dirty. Normally, when I design clothes, I touch the fabric, help with cutting and draping, but this was different. I was actually involved in the making process from the beginning. The pieces coming out of this collection are literally made by my hands and my team. That makes it very close to my heart.