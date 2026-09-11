Anamika Khanna’s AK|OK brings ‘Designed in India’ ease and modern luxury to Selfridges London

A

I think we have always understood luxury a little differently in India. We understand the value of time because we have grown up around things that take time. A piece of embroidery might pass through several hands before it is finished. A textile might carry a technique that has survived for generations. There is something very human about that.

But I also think India is changing very quickly, and that is equally important. We are not standing still, looking back at our heritage. We are living with it, questioning it, sometimes undoing it and putting it together again. Perhaps that is what we can offer now. Not simply craft, because craft without a point of view can become decoration. It is this tension between an extraordinary past and a very restless present. I find that much more interesting.